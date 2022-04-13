5 bold blazers you need in your wardrobe right now

This spring is all about being bold, bright and confident. And now that work is mostly back in-person, it’s a good idea to stock up on some fierce work outfits.

Bold blazers are the perfect way to dress up your business attire and make you feel like that girl walking into the office each day.

Take a look at five of our favourite bright blazers:

Orange tailored jacket from Sandro

Pippa O’Connor loves this orange Sandro tailored blazer.

Wear the jacket with a pair of straight-legged blue jeans and a pair of fun heels and you’ll be all set for a casual day in the office.

Buy it here for €365.

Pink double breasted blazer from Coast

Here’s another great statement piece.

Go bold or go home with this bright pink blazer that can be paired with matching pink paints or a simple pair of jeans. That’s the beauty of blazers — you can dress them up or down however you want!

Buy it here for €135.20.

Red fitted blazer from Zara

What’s more bold than red?

Make heads turn with this bright red blazer from Zara. Wear it with a pair of shorts, a pair of black slacks, or even a dress.

Buy it here for €59.95.

Blue cut-out oversized blazer from PrettyLittleThing

If you want a fun twist on the classic blazer, try this bright blue woven cut-out blazer from PLT.

The cut outs add a fun opportunity to make the blazer your own — you can go for a fun shirt underneath or even no shirt at all.

Buy it here for €23.

Green tailored military blazer from Boohoo

Green is so in right now. This solid green military tailored blazer is a great piece in your closet that you can style however you like.

It’s perfect for brunch with the besties, a day at the office, or any type of event, really.

Buy it here for €36.