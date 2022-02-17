10 Irish Instagram Accounts To Follow For Fashion Inspo

When we are in need of some fashion inspo, Instagram is the first place we go.

These Irish influencers are absolutely killing the fashion game right now, and their stylish OOTDs are always bang on trend.

Check out some of our favourite accounts to follow on Instagram for fashion inspiration:

Charleen Murphy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐄𝐍 𝐌𝐔𝐑𝐏𝐇𝐘 (@charleenmurphy)

We are obsessed with Charleen Murphy’s bold and colourful wardrobe.

The Hold My Drink Podcast co-host recently jetted off to New York, Paris, Miami and Mexico, and are holiday outfits were simply fabulous.

The Irish influencer, who has 141k followers on Instagram, recently started a styling series, where she gives her followers ideas for what to wear on their trips away.

Katja Mia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katja Mia (@katja_miaa)

Another Irish gal whose style we are loving right now is Katja Mia’s.

The model shares fashion inspo for midsize and curvy girls, and her looks are always incredible.

Katya is a big fan of trench coats, oversized blazers, and glam going out dresses.

Aisling Chan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aisling Chan (@aislingchan)

Aisling Chan knows how to put an outfit together!

The blonde beauty is not afraid to make a statement with her glam evening looks, while her day time looks are cute, cosy and effortless.

Aisling has an Instagram following of 47k, and we advise you to follow her too for some daily outfit inspiration.

Emma McEvoy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸EMMA🌸 (@emmanoodle_)

Emma McEvoy, aka Emma Noodle, is the QUEEN of Zara hauls.

The Irish influencer, who recently moved to London, is all about buying a few staple pieces and styling them in different ways for different occasions.

With regular mirror pics of her outfits and honest reviews on clothes, Emma’s account is a must follow.

Sophie Murray

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPHIE MURRAY (@sophie_murraayy)

Another Irish gal who is always bang on trend is Sophie Murray.

The Dublin native boasts 180k followers on Instagram, and her followers love her for her fab style and girly chats.

Sophie loves a bit of sparkle and glam, but her casual looks are also gorgeous.

Freya Broni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FREYA BRONI (@freyabroni)

Midsize fashion blogger Freya Broni shares her stylish looks on both Instagram and TikTok, and her looks are *chef’s kiss”.

The Irish beauty recently jetted off on a girl’s trip with fellow influencers Emma McEvoy and Aisling Chan, and we could not get enough of her outfits.

Her Instagram feed looks just like a Pinterest mood board – and we love it!

Clodagh Henderson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLODAGH | Life & Style (@clodaghhenderson)

Clodagh Henderson is an up-and-coming influencer whose style is super fun.

She wears bright, colourful pieces that would brighten up even the rainiest days in Ireland, and is a big fan of brands such as PrettyLittleThing, Bershka, Boohoo and Nasty Gal.

Clodagh is definitely one to watch!

Claudine Keohe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＣＬＡＵＤＩＮＥ ＫＥＨＯＥ (@claudine_kehoe)

Claudine Keohe, who boasts an incredible 104k followers on Instagram, has amazing style.

The model pulls off effortless night out dresses and jumpsuits, as well as more casual looks like oversized blazers with a crop top.

Claudine is currently rocking maternity style, as she is expecting her first child.

Aisling Kavanagh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AISLING KAVANAGH (@aislingkavanagh_)

Aisling Kavanagh is an Irish designer with serious style.

The influencer creates gorgeous hair pieces and bags, so it’s no wonder she’s so great at accessorising her looks!

From big bows to dramatic earrings, her outfits are always gorgeous and extra AF!

Jodie Wood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodie Matthews (Lawson-Wood) (@jodiewood_)

If you love easy to style colours such as white, cream and black – Jodie Wood is the influencer you need to follow.

The Irish beauty usually rocks neutral colours, but occasionally adds a pop of colour to her amazing wardrobe.