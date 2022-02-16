WIN: We’re giving away THREE anti-blemish kits from premium Irish skincare brand REFORM Skincare

We’ve teamed up with premium Irish skincare brand REFORM Skincare to give away three of their brand new anti-blemish kits.

Acne is the biggest skincare concern worldwide and is a skin condition that occurs when your hair follicles become plugged with oil and dead skin cells which causes whiteheads, blackheads or pimples. While it is most common among teenagers, it can affect people of all ages.

REFORM Skincare have recently launched an ANTI-BLEMISH KIT – your ultimate defence against breakouts.

The REFORM Skincare anti-blemish kit was specifically formulated for oily, blemish prone skin with products that contain active ingredients that are scientifically proven to minimise breakouts.

This product combination has the ability to unclog pores, reduce inflammation and eradicate bacteria thus helping you discover your skin potential and reveal a more clear and radiant complexion.

This kit contains the Salicylic Acid Foaming Cleanser, Anti-blemish Crème and Repair & Renew Gel.

The Salicylic Acid Foaming Cleanser is a gentle exfoliant suitable for everyday use, and is specifically formulated for oily skin to help minimise breakouts.

Salicylic Acid does this by breaking down the bonds between dead skin cells so that they can release from the pore more easily, and breaking down oils, such as sebum. Salicylic acid also decreases the skin’s sebum production, leading to fewer breakouts.

The Anti-blemish Crème is a daily moisturiser formulated specifically for oily skin containing active ingredients that are scientifically proven to tackle the main causes of breakouts.

By combining the use of Niacinamide, Zinc and Salicylic Acid, this hydrating crème formulation regulates sebum production, reduces inflammation and eradicates bacteria on the skin to help minimise breakouts.

The Anti-blemish Crème also contains 10% Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that may be effective at reducing UV damage in skin. Applied topically, Vitamin E helps nourish the skin and protect from damage caused by free radicals.

The Repair & Renew Gel is a delicate chemical peeling based on mandelic and glycolic acid that promotes the natural renewal of the epidermis, helping to reduce skin imperfections.

This gel has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties making is excellent for acne prone skin. Accelerated skin renewal is key for preventing acne scaring.

To be in with a chance of winning one of these amazing kits, simply like the below post on Instagram, make sure you’re following @reformskincare and @goss.ie, and tag a friend who would love this prize.

REFORM Skincare is an Irish skincare brand balancing the codes of premium skincare with the precision of medical science.

Their years of experience in the dermatology sector have allowed them to develop partnerships with the very best chemists and manufacturers to bring together a world class range of Cosmeceuticals.

REFORM Skincare was originally founded in Ireland by Adare Aesthetics Limited an is emerging as one of the best cosmeceutical brands available on the market today. They are now sold across the Europe and America with plans to grow globally.

Their whole ethos is based around efficacy and quality ensuring their customers get the best possible results from a skincare brand.

Their products are packed with active ingredients that have a positive effect on skin cell function, either enhancing or limiting normal skin functions e.g. Boosting collagen in ageing skin or regulating sebum production in oily, blemish prone skin.