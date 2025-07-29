Ad
WIN: Two tickets to the Irish premiere screening of Disney’s Freakier Friday – starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis

We’ve teamed up with Disney to give away two tickets to the Irish premiere screening of Freakier Friday.

The much-anticipated sequel to the beloved 2003 film, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, will be released in cinemas nationwide on August 8th, 2025.

Ahead of the film’s release, Disney will be hosting an exclusive screening on Tuesday, August 5th — and we’re giving you the chance to win tickets.

In the film, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman.

The story picks up years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis.

Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in Freakier Friday | Walt Disney Studios

As they navigate the myriad of challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

To be in with a chance of being the FIRST to see Freakier Friday on the big screen, enter our competition to win tickets on Instagram below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

