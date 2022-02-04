WIN: Two nights B&B at the luxurious Ice House Hotel – plus dinner and spa treatments

We’ve teamed up with the Ice House Hotel to give away the ultimate prize, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The lucky winner will nab two nights B&B in a Deluxe Riverview Room at the Ice House Hotel, with Dinner for two on the evening of your choice in the 54° 9° restaurant.

The prize also includes a 75-minute signature wellness treatment each in Chill Spa’s new outdoor wellness duo treatment room with a private hot tub and full use of the spa thermal suite.

Whether you want to book a romantic break away with your Valentine or the ultimate girly getaway with your Galentine, the Ice House Hotel is the perfect location.

Home to an award-winning newly refurbished spa, first class service, and a brand new restaurant, the hotel is perched on the banks of the River Moy on Mayo’s Wild Atlantic Way.

Adding to its already elegant Chill Spa offering, the Ice House Hotel has added a stunning new outdoor thermal extension, spanning a raised deck stretching out over the river alongside the hotel.

The wellness focused extension includes ‘The Wellness Room’, a new duo therapy pod with Gharieni quartz treatment beds and a private outdoor hot tub for two, plus two new sunken outdoor hot tubs overlooking the river, and four new two-person outside baths for shared bathing rituals.

‘The River Room’, a 360° glazed relaxation room, offers access to the new deck area and unparalleled views of the river estuary, the woods and its nature and wildlife.

Luxuriously fresh and contemporary, 54° 9° at the Ice House is the brand new restaurant at the Ballina hotel.

With spectacular views of the River Moy and the woodlands beyond, 54° 9° is a celebration of location in a relaxed and stylish setting, where quality ingredients are at the heart of every dish.

To be in with a chance of winning a romantic getaway at the Ice House Hotel, simply like the below post on Instagram, make sure you’re following @icehousemayo and @goss.ie, and tag who you’d love to bring along in the comments.

Immerse into a world of complete wellness at the Ice House this Spring with the Wellness on the Moy Experience.

Click here to check out their current offers, and to find out more about Chill Spa click here.