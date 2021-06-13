WIN: Tickets to see Disney’s blockbuster hit Cruella at the cinema of your choice

We’ve teamed up with Disney to give away four pairs of tickets to see Cruella in the cinema of your choice.
The live-action feature film delves into the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil.
Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, Cruella follows a young grifter named Estella (played by Emma Stone), a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs.
She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.
One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute.
But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.
We’re picking four lucky winners for this amazing prize, so to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets – simply like the below post on Instagram, and tag the person you’d bring along in the comments.
View this post on Instagram