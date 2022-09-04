WIN: The ultimate prize for a bride-to-be from Noted Ireland

We’ve teamed up with Noted Ireland to give away the ultimate prize for a bride-to-be, including a custom neon sign.

Noted Ireland is a small Irish business, run by sisters Roseann and Danielle, which started at the kitchen table and has now grown into a thriving, reputable wedding business.

Based in Donegal, Noted Ireland specialise in personalised wedding items, including everything from Hen Party items such as veils and t-shirts to wedding favours, morning of the wedding pyjamas and robes, as well as honeymoon travel bags and passport covers.

The small details are so important when it comes to planning your dream wedding, and this incredible prize from Noted Ireland is sure to make your big day extra special.

The prize includes a large custom neon sign (worth €220), 2x Hold All Bags, 2x Passport Sets, and 2x Champagne Flutes.

The lucky winner will also receive a Mrs Bag and Jumper, a denim jacket, a pair of Deluxe Fluffy Slippers, a Frill Cami Set, and a Lace Trim Silk Style Robe.

To be in with a chance of winning this fabulous prize, which is worth almost €500, simply enter our competition on Instagram below:

