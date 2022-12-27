WIN: The ultimate girls night for you and your besties at The Grafton Hotel

We’ve teamed up with The Grafton Hotel to give one lucky reader the chance to win the ultimate girls night for four people.

The Grafton, located on 32 Stephen Street Lower, has put together a selection of winter escape packages for the New Year to help you escape those January blues.

From January 1st to February 28th, the hotel is offering a brand new Sleepover Club package, which is perfect for catching up with friends post-Christmas and spending quality time together.

Whether you’re looking for an intimate get-together with a friend or reuniting with the gang, the Sleepover Club package can accommodate friends or family of up to six people in one room.

Complete with two sets of bunk beds and a super king bed, the sharing rooms have a separate bathroom and shower room along with superfast Wi-Fi and Chromecast, giving you access to all your favourite TV shows.

With prices starting from €279.00, you can check in to one of their luxurious guest rooms and kick-off the afternoon with complimentary cocktails, followed by delicious light snacks – which can be enjoyed in your room or in the cosmopolitan surroundings of Bartley’s Bar.

A girls night wouldn’t be complete without a little pampering, so the package also includes a selection of Rituals treats that are guaranteed to give you a good night’s sleep.

To top off your overnight stay, you and your pals will be treated to a sumptuous full Irish breakfast too before you check out the following morning.

To be in with a chance of winning the Sleepover Package at The Grafton Hotel for you and your three besties, simply enter our competition on Instagram below:

The Grafton is a contemporary, Art Deco inspired hotel designed for city stays for business, couples, friends and families.

It is ideally located near Grafton Street, making it the perfect spot to head to after a busy day of shopping.

The hotel is also within walking distance of landmark visitor attractions – including Trinity College, the National Gallery of Ireland and the Guinness Storehouse.

Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or a loved one to a relaxing overnight stay, or want to book in for dinner and drinks at Bartley’s Bar, you can book online here.

The Grafton also sell gift vouchers online, which can be purchased here.

Make sure to follow @thegraftonhoteldublin2 on Instagram to keep up with their latest offers.