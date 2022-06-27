WIN: The ultimate gift for gin lovers from Malfy – plus tickets to their stylish event in Dublin

We’ve teamed up with Malfy to give away the ultimate gift for gin lovers, plus tickets to their stylish panel event in Dublin on Wednesday, June 29.

Malfy is a Super-Premium Italian Gin inspired by the Amalfi Coast, which embodies the essence of ‘La Dolce Vita’.

Their gins, which are packaged in the most Instagrammable bottles, are made in Italy using the finest ingredients – including handpicked juniper, Italian Lemons, Sicilian Pink Grapefruits and Sicilian Blood oranges.

With four distinct and delicious flavours, including Con Limone, Con Arancia, Rosa and Originale, Malfy Gin is our go-to drink for the summer season.

Whether you’re a gin and tonic lover, or you appreciate a good cocktail, Malfy Gin is the perfect ingredient for all those thirst-quenching drinks in the sunshine.

We’re picking two lucky winners of this fabulous competition, who will both receive a pair of tickets to Malfy‘s upcoming panel event in House on Dublin’s Leeson Street, plus two Malfy at home Kits.

Taking place on Wednesday, June 29th, the event promises an evening of cocktails, glamour and Italian inspired canapés – the perfect night out for you and your gal pal.

The panel will be hosted by Darren Kennedy, who will be joined by top Irish designers Aoife McNamara and Zoe Carol Mahon Wong to discuss emerging trends, sustainable fashion, and so much more.

Kicking off at 7pm, guests will be invited to mingle and enjoy signature Malfy cocktails and light bites, before hearing some expert fashion opinions in the stunning surroundings of House.

Attendees will all be sent home with a special goodie bag from Malfy too, so you can enjoy their delicious gins at home this summer.

To be in with a chance of winning this amazing prize, simply like the below post on Instagram, make sure you’re following @malfygin, and tag your bestie in the comment section.