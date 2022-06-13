WIN: The ultimate Father’s Day gifts from Molloys Liquor Stores

We’ve teamed up with Molloys Liquor Stores to give away a selection of the ultimate Father’s Day gifts to three lucky readers.

Molloys Liquor Stores, who won the National Off-licence of the Year Award last year, is a family run business, which was founded in 1933.

The off-licence is your one stop shop for all your Father’s Day gifts this year, as they have an extensive range of Craft Beer, Premium Spirits, Cocktail supplies and exclusive wines.

You can shop their range of Father’s Day gifts in any of their seven stores across Dublin, or online at www.molloys.ie, with delivery available nationwide.

The first prize we’re giving away from Molloys is an exclusive wine set, which retails at €90.

If your dad is a wine connoisseur, this would make the perfect gift this Father’s Day as it includes six of their 90+ point wines.

The second prize is for all the dads who really appreciate a good glass of whiskey, as it includes a Teeling’s Whiskey Glass set, worth €45.

The set includes a 70cl bottle of Teeling’s finest Irish whiskey, presented in a gold tin case with two Teeling’s whiskey glasses.

And the third prize we’re giving away is the ultimate gift for beer lovers, as it includes BrewDog Punk IPA Beer Making Kit, worth €55, and a Guinness Nitrosurge Device & Can Bundle, worth €44.99.

The Nitrosurge device is the most sought after gift for any father who loves Guinness, as it allows you to pour pub quality Guinness at home.

And the BrewDog Punk IPA Beer Making Kit, which is exclusive to Molloys in Ireland, gives you everything you need to brew their celebrated Punk IPA yourself.

To be in with a chance of winning any of these Father’s Day gifts, simply enter the competition on our Instagram below.

Make sure to like the post, follow @molloysliquorstores on Instagram, and tag a friend in the comment section.

Best of luck!

