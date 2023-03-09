WIN: The brand new INSTAX mini 12 Camera – thanks to FUJIFILM

We’ve teamed up with FUJIFILM to give one lucky reader a brand new INSTAX mini 12 Camera, plus two film packs.

Built with all the best bits of the popular INSTAX mini instant camera series in mind, plus impressive upgrades, mini 12 combines a fun aesthetic and enhanced features in a camera designed to fill the world with joy.

Not only is this instant camera available in five eye-poppingly pleasing tones – Pastel Blue, Mint Green, Blossom Pink, Lilac Purple and Clay White – it’s fully loaded with easy-to-use modes and controls.

The perfectly positioned selfie mirror makes taking selfies a doddle.

The mini 12 also features automatic flash control, so you can create beautiful images in both bright or low-light situations.

Did we mention close-up mode? With a simple twist of the lens, the adjustable viewfinder neatly pairs up with the lens, so you get the shot you see.

Ready to twist and go?

The mini 12 will be available to purchase for €90 from March 16, 2023 at FUJIFILM stockists nationwide.

