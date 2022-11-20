WIN: The best-selling Dyson Airwrap styler from eBay Ireland

We’ve teamed up with eBay Ireland to giveaway the much sought-after Dyson Airwrap styler to one lucky reader.

The best-selling hair tool, which is available to purchase through the official Dyson Outlet on eBay.ie, has been expertly refurbished by Dyson, and comes with a 1 Year Guarantee.

The Dyson Airwrap has exploded in popularity over the past few years, as its engineered to curl, smooth and dry hair without extreme heat.

With barrels to curl and wave in both directions, brushes to control and shape your hair, and the Coanda dryer to dry, smooth and hide flyaways – the Dyson Airwrap is the ultimate styling tool.

The multi-functional product has flown off the shelves since it launched in 2018, but it doesn’t come cheap…

A brand new Dyson Airwrap will set you back €549.99, but you can get a refurbished Dyson Airwrap for €100 less here from the Dyson Outlet on eBay.ie.

eBay is encouraging shoppers to make more sustainable purchases in the run up to Christmas, with a big focus on pre-loved fashion and tech.

By purchasing a refurbished item on eBay.ie, shoppers can pick up a bargain, and also help save the planet by extending the life of a product and preventing it from ending up in a landfill.

Earlier this year, they launched the official Dyson Outlet on eBay.ie, which is stocked with refurbished items that are almost-new, and have a cheaper price tag.

From their much-loved vacuum cleaners to their popular air purifiers and hair care tools, you can shop over 50 Dyson products right now for a fraction of their original cost.

All the refurbished items have either been sold by Dyson and returned unused, or have incurred minor cosmetic damage during handling.

Every product comes with a warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee, and will have passed a detailed inspection by Dyson engineers before entering the eBay outlet store.

The products are also thoroughly cleaned, and come with all required cables and accessories – so they’re sold practically brand new.

