WIN: Exclusive entry to a prize draw for a stunning penthouse in Dublin city

We're giving one lucky reader the chance to win the Dublin dream!

WIN: Exclusive entry to a prize draw for a stunning penthouse in...

A luxurious penthouse in Dublin city is being raffled off, and we’re giving one lucky reader a ticket to enter the life-changing prize draw.

Based in the trendy Docklands area, this 1442 sq. ft apartment located just off the Samuel Beckett Bridge is yours to win.

The raffle was set up by owner John Goodwin, who wants to offer entrants a chance to own a part of Dublin through a safe and secure online platform.

The competition is open to everyone worldwide through Raffall.com, who will manage ticket sales, and select the winner independently.

The prize draw takes place on October 31st, 2021 – and tickets are limited, costing £50 per entry.

The winner will win the apartment outright, and will have the title documents transferred over to them by an Irish solicitor firm.

You can read more about the lavish penthouse apartment right here.

The draw gets the green light to go ahead and select the lucky winner once 20k tickets are sold.

If not, Raffall.com will still select a winner, who will receive a share of the compensation amounting to 75% of all ticket sales.

All compensation payments are guaranteed, and paid directly by Raffall Limited. For full T&Cs, click here.

To be in with a chance of winning a ticket for the prize draw, simply like the below post on Instagram, make sure you’re following @win_a_penthouse_dublin, and tag a friend in the comment section!

***INSTAGRAM POST TO GO HERE***

For more information about the competition, click here.

You can also buy tickets for the raffle here, and you can follow owner John on Instagram here.