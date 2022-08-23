WIN: â‚¬100 worth of NIVEA products – plus VIP access to their glamorous event in Dublin

We’ve teamed up with NIVEA to give away â‚¬100 worth of their products, plus VIP access to their glamorous event in Dublin for you and a friend.

NIVEA is Ireland’s no. 1 skincare brand, with more than 130 years of experience as one of the leading companies in the field of skincare.

The brand recently launchedÂ itsÂ new Energy Micellar Water, which deeply cleanses and removes make-up while leaving skin looking radiant.

The 3x anti-oxidants formula with Vitamin C, Niacinamide and Cranberry extract energises and revitalises your skin, leaving a wonderfully refreshed and soft skin feel.

To celebrate this new launch, the brand is hosting their own NIVEA Cleansing event on Wednesday, August 31st, at The Dean Hotel in Dublin.

The event will take place on Wednesday evening, and will feature a makeup and cleansing demo by two beauty influencers.

To be in with a chance of winning tickets to the event for you and a friend, plus â‚¬100 worth of NIVEA products, we want you to take part in a fun challenge.

To enter the competition, create a ‘Get Ready With Me’ video showcasing any NIVEA cleansing products, and post it on Instagram.

Make sure to tag @goss.ie in your post, and we’ll pick the lucky winner on Tuesday, August 30th.

#NIVEAGRWM #NIVEACleansing #CompleteCleansingCare