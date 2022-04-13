WIN: An overnight stay with breakfast, dinner and a bottle of wine thanks to Cusack Hotels

We’ve teamed up with Cusack Hotels to give away the ultimate prize.

We’re giving one lucky reader the chance to win an overnight stay for two in one of their luxury hotels with dinner, bed & breakfast, and a bottle of wine.

The winner can choose to stay in The Newgrange Hotel, The Ardboyne Hotel or The Castle Arch Hotel.

The Newgrange Hotel in Ireland is a luxurious and enchanting destination in the heart of Navan.

Set in one of the most historical and beautiful spots in the country, guests from around the globe are invited to experience the old-world charm of luxury hotel accommodation in Ireland.

Find out more on their website, Facebook, or via their Instagram account.

The Ardboyne Hotel is situated at the heart of the exquisite, picturesque Irish heritage town of Navan, which is a mere 35 minutes away from the capital of Dublin.

Visitors can expect to be treated to good old-fashioned Irish hospitality, coupled with a Navan hotel experience you will never forget.

Read more about this stunning hotel on their website, Facebook, or Instagram.

The Castle Arch Hotel is nestled in the picturesque heart of the heritage town of Trim, just 35 minutes from Dublin.

The gorgeous hotel invites guests to immerse themselves in the old-world charm, unique culture, and vibrant and fascinating history of this beautiful town.

Find out more about The Castle Arch Hotel on their website, Facebook, and Instagram.

To be in with a chance of winning an overnight stay in a hotel of your choice, plus dinner for two, breakfast and a bottle of wine, enter our competition on Instagram below.

Simply like the post, make sure you’re following @newgrangehotel, @ardboynehotel, @castlearchhotel and @goss.ie, tag who you’d love to bring along in the comment section, and share this post on your Instagram Story.

Good luck!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)