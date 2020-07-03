WIN: An Exclusive Pro Bundle From The Protein Works – Worth Over €100

WIN: An Exclusive Pro Bundle From The Protein Works – Worth Over...

Goss.ie have teamed up with The Protein Works to give away one of their exclusive pro bundles.

The Protein Works is the market leader in premium grade, innovative sports nutrition products.

The award-winning brand is unique for their cutting-edge facilities, allowing them to create outstanding innovations.

The Protein Works are giving one lucky winner an exclusive Protein Works Pro Bundle worth up to €126 euro – and the winner will be able to choose from The Protein Works Pro Bundle or the Vegan Pro Bundle.

The Pro Bundle contains everything you could possibly need to kickstart your fitness journey.

Two 1.2kg pouches of their best selling whey Protein 360 Extreme, which comes in any of their incredible tasting flavours.

It also includes their Pure Performance Multivitamins (60 Capsules), 250g of Creatine Monohydrate, a Loaded legend to hit that sweet spot and of course a TPW Shaker!

The Vegan Pro Bundle contains two 1kg pouches of Vegan Protein Extreme, available in 8 different flavours.

It also includes their brand new Super Greens Extreme, 60 capsules of essential Vitamin B12, Vegan friendly Loaded Nuts, Superfood Bites, and a TPW™ Protein Shaker.

To be in with a chance of winning a pro bundle for yourself, simply LIKE the below Instagram post, follow @theproteinworks, and tag 3 friends in the comment section.

Follow The Protein Works on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.