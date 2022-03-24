WIN: A signed pair of stylish shoes by Sarah Jessica Parker – thanks to SuperValu

SuperValu has launched an incredible competition to celebrate their amazing Mother’s Day offer on Invivo X Sarah Jessica Parker wine.

Renowned for her love of shoes, the lucky winner (and a friend) will receive a pair of shoes of their choice from the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker collection, dependent on availability.

Making this the ultimate prize for fashionistas, the shoe boxes will be signed by SJP herself, and each recipient will also be sent a €50 voucher for SuperValu.

The popular supermarket chain launched the competition on their Instagram and Facebook pages to celebrate their incredible Mother’s Day offer on Invivo X Sarah Jessica Parker wine.

From March 24 – 30, Invivo X Sarah Jessica Parker Sauvignon Blanc/Rosé 75cl bottles are reduced from €18 to €10 each.

Sarah Jessica Parker, best known as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City and the reboot And Just Like That, teamed up with Invivo’s winemakers Tim and Rob to create superb tasting Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé wines.

For the 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, SJP pushed the style a little further going for a softer wine with more oak influence.

The wine contains aromas of lifted, ripe tropical fruit amongst a mingling of citrus peel with exotic guava in the background.

The delicate oak influence underpins the fruit on the nose and in the palate gives an immediate softness and accessibility.

The finish is long and delicious, and is the perfect accompaniment to any fish dish from grilled prawns, baked or smoked salmon or with some fresh oysters.

This is a seriously drinkable Sauvignon Blanc that will continue to develop for up to two years.

The Sarah Jessica Parker Rosé is another gem in the collection, and was crafted with a vineyard from Provence in the South of France.

Full bodied with great complexity and elegance, the aroma invokes clear rose petals and bright summer berry characters which make this wine exceptionally fresh.

A gorgeous shade of blush pink in a glass delivering a terrific fruit intensity and vibrancy finishing with a delightfully long and refreshing taste.

These wines are a must have for any wine lover, and for any key occasion in your calendar.

To be in with a chance of winning a signed pair of shoes from the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker collection for you and a friend, plus €50 vouchers for SuperValu each, simply enter their competition on Instagram or Facebook.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SuperValu | Recipes (@supervalu_irl)

The competition will remain open until March 31st, 2022, and the winner will be announced on or before the 5th of April 2022 via the Supervalu Ireland Official Facebook and Instagram page.

T&C’s: There is no cash or other alternative to the stated prize. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

For full terms & conditions, click here.