WIN: A relaxing getaway for you and your mum at The Ice House Hotel to celebrate Mother’s Day

We’ve teamed up with the luxurious Ice House Hotel in Co. Mayo to give one lucky reader a relaxing getaway for you and your mum to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The lucky winner and their mum will enjoy a night in a deluxe Riverview room, with an outdoor bathing therapy and access to the stunning outdoor and indoor thermal suites at Chill Spa.

They will also be treated to a cooked to order breakfast, and a relaxing Afternoon Tea with bubbly overlooking the River Moy.

Perched on the banks of the Moy, with stunning views across the river and out to the Wild Atlantic Way, the Ice House whisks all stress away.

It feels like a happening hotspot in a bubble that’s all your own. Think eclectic style, laid back buzz and brilliant flavour in a place of unhurried peace and easy natural beauty.

A visit to the Ice House Hotel is an escape to the extraordinary.

With beautiful bedrooms overlooking the River Moy, gorgeous seasonal focused food, a wellness focused spa, the Ice House Hotel has everything you need for a relaxing break for you and your mum.

The Ice House Hotel offers a North Mayo destination where guests can get some much needed downtime in one of the country’s most beautiful locations.

Enjoy their new outdoor thermal area during your stay, which is complete with sunken hot tubs, sauna and outstanding views of Belleek woodlands and the River Moy.

To be in with a chance of winning an overnight stay at the Ice House Hotel with breakfast, afternoon tea with bubbly, and access to the fabulous outdoor and indoor thermal suite at Chill Spa, check out our competition on Instagram below.

To enter simply like the post, make sure you’re following @icehousemayo and @goss.ie on Instagram, and comment why your mum deserves a relaxing getaway in this gorgeous hotel.

Best of luck!

T&Cs:

Valid until 31st March 2024.

Dates Subject to availability.

Prize Voucher must be mentioned when booking. Prize Voucher is not valid in conjunction with any other offers.

Voucher is subject to availability at time of booking.

Voucher cannot be redeemed for a cash alternative.

