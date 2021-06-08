WIN: A professional beauty course with Paradise Beauty Academies

Goss.ie is celebrating 7 years in business, and to mark the occasion we’re hosting mega giveaways all week to give back to our loyal readers.
For our fourth prize, we’re giving away a professional beauty course with Paradise Beauty Academies.
The winner can choose from the Ultimate Eye Diploma (Classic and Russian Lash Extensions, Lash Lift, Henna Brows & Brow Lamination – worth €1,530) or the ITEC professional Makeup Artistry course (worth €1,450).
Paradise Beauty Academies offer premium beauty industry training in both Tralee and Limerick.
Their Limerick Academy is opening this month, following the massive success of their Tralee Academy – which opened in 2018.
They offer the most up-to-date courses in the beauty industry – including Makeup Artistry, Henna Brows, Brow Lamination and Dermaplaning, to name a few.
With award winning educators, they keep their classes small so everyone gets individualised training.
All their courses also come with a kit, and are all fully insurable and accredited.
To be in with a chance of winning this amazing prize, like the below post on Instagram, make sure you’re following @paradisebeautyacademies, and tag your beauty-loving bestie in the comment section.
Best of luck!
