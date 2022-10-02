WIN: A beauty hamper worth €560 from Nuala Woulfe – plus a fabulous facial treatment

We’ve teamed up with Nuala Woulfe, owner of Nu Aesthetics Skin Clinic & Serenity Day Spa, to give away the perfect prize for skincare fanatics.

The popular skin clinic and spa is one of our brand partners at the inaugural Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards, which takes place on October 9.

The lucky winner will receive a beauty hamper worth €560, including the clinics favourite skincare products, plus a voucher for a new client facial worth €125.

Nu Aesthetics Skin Clinic & Serenity Day Spa is owned by Nuala Woulfe, one of the most recognised names in the beauty industry in Ireland, who has been in business for almost 30 years.

Commended for high quality & standards, her clinic offers an unrivalled list of services, catering for all your beauty and relaxation needs.

The luxurious, contemporary skin clinic and day spa facilities will help you de-stress and unwind, offering you a tranquil retreat.

With beautiful sea views, the day spa offers a wide variety of wellness therapies, beauty treatments, manicures, and pedicures, with staff who go above and beyond for their clients.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nuala Woulfe (@nualawoulfe)

The Nu Aesthetics Skin Clinic is dedicated to skin health, offering their clients an excellent array of medical aesthetic treatments, with a team of professional experienced staff.

The treatment list includes Radiofrequency LED, Peels, Microneedling, Tribella, Nano fractional RF, plus anti-wrinkle injections, fillers and Profhilo with Dr Sarah Kate.

Also a SkinCeuticals flagship, both clinics are located in the leafy sea side village Glasthule, a stone’s throw from the hustle and bustle of Dublin’s City Centre.

To be in with a chance of winning a beauty hamper worth €560, plus a voucher for a new client facial worth €125 from Nuala Woulfe, simply enter our competition on Instagram below:

To find out more about Nuala Woulfe and the Nu Aesthetics Skin Clinic & Serenity Day Spa, check out their website here.

If you have any queries about their treatments or skincare products, you can call them on 01-2300255 or email [email protected]

Make sure to follow them on Instagram and Facebook too.