WIN: A €250 giftcard to spend at Jervis Shopping Centre to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Kendra Becker | Editor
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we’ve teamed up with Jervis Shopping Centre to give one lucky reader a €250 giftcard to spend in their wide range of stores.

Jervis Shopping Centre has long established itself as one of Dublin’s most successful and vibrant shopping environments.

Whether you’re looking for a gift for that special someone or a killer outfit to wear on V-Day, Jervis Shopping Centre has everything you need.

Pink Shirt from New Look – €46
instax camera from Currys – €89.99

Located on Mary Street, the Shopping Centre boasts a wide range of stores offering leisure, technology and new season fashion, as well as a growing selection of dining options for visitors to enjoy.

In recent years, the Centre has deepened its fashion and beauty credentials by attracting the biggest JD Sports in Europe, and the largest New Look in the world.

It is also home to major fashion retailers like Bershka, Stradivarius, Timberland, Vans, Diesel, and VILA – to name a few.

Satin Dress from New Look – €39.99
Marc Jacobs perfume from Superdrug – €85

And for those on the hunt for some beauty bits for Valentine’s Day, shoppers can also check out the Centre’s massive Superdrug and Boots stores.

To get a taster for what you can get at Jervis Shopping Centre just in time for Valentine’s Day, you can check out their gift guide here.

Makeup brushes from Miniso €6.90 – €9.90
Vans Puffer Jacket – €120

Arriving at Jervis Shopping Centre could not be easier – as the Jervis Luas stop is right at the entrance, and Dublin bus stops and the Dart are within a few minutes’ walk.

And for those preferring to drive, the Centre’s very modern car park offers 750 car spaces with parking capped at €13 per day.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14, we’ve teamed up with Jervis Shopping Centre to give away a €250 giftcard to spend in their wide range of stores.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply like the below post on Instagram, make sure you’re following @jervis.sc and @goss.ie, and tag a friend in the comment section.

