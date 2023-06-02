WIN: A case of wine for the ultimate summer BBQ from SuperValu

We’ve teamed up with SuperValu to give away a case of wine for the ultimate summer BBQ.

Ahead of the June bank holiday weekend, now is the best time to stock up on all your favourite food and beverages for dining al fresco with friends and family.

SuperValu ambassador and celebrity chef Kevin Dundon has already shared his top tips for planning a BBQ with us, but now it’s time to talk wines…

Did you know that SuperValu has an excellent range of wines that have been carefully sourced and selected by their wine experts?

SuperValu’s ‘Specially Sourced’ range includes an array of top quality wines at affordable prices.

So if you want to experiment, without the risk, just look out for the Specially Sourced label on the bottle!

Wine specialist Brigid O’Hora’s top picks include the Millefiori Pinot Grigio, currently on offer for an incredible €10, which is the perfect pairing with a charcuterie board.

The Millefiori Pinot Grigio from Puglia is a lush white that has flavours of ripe pears, baked peaches and a touch of local herbs to the palate.

If you’ve got seafood on the menu, Brigid recommends the absolute classic, Gavi, a steely, crisp and very citrusy wine that puckers the lips and acts like the wedge of lemon to so many sweet shellfish dishes.

This Gavi from Ricossa is a crowd pleaser, and is keenly priced at only €12.

As for red wine, Brigid suggests picking up the Ricossa Barolo, which is currently only €20, and decanting this for one hour to help draw out the nuances of red and black fruits, liquorice, sweet tobacco, earl grey and even a hint of rose flowers.

The Barolo has a lovely acidity that is wonderful at cleansing the palate after each sip, making it one of those regal sipping reds that seem to go on forever.

Finally, Brigid recommends the Costa Mediana Amarone Della Valpolicella, a Venetian red wine, to go alongside your cheese board to end the night.

This red packs a punch as its been made from dried out grapes, and boasts a delicate touch of residual sugar that lends itself well to many Irish farmhouse cheeses like a Cashel blue, Milleens or Carrigaline semi soft cheese.

The ideal wine for the finish of a meal, it’s currently available in store for only €20.

