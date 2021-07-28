WIN: A box of Furrows Crinkle Cut Crisps from O’Donnells

These are the perfect crisps to snack on!

Goss.ie has teamed up with O’Donnells to give away a box of their brand new Furrows Crinkle Cut Crisps.

Borne of a centuries old farming legacy, in the heart of Tipperary’s Golden Vale, O’Donnells Furrows deliver crisp perfection in taste and flavour, unlike any other.

The deep grooves of the furrows ploughed on the family farm were the inspiration for this new product.

The extra deep ridges capture even more of the unbeatable taste and flavour that O’Donnells fans know and love.

O’Donnells Furrows are available in two delicious flavours – Mature Cheese & Red Onion and Irish Cider Vinegar and Sea Salt.

Available in 50g single serve and 125g share bags, they are the perfect snack to savour by yourself or to enjoy with friends.

They’re also gluten free, and use no artificial colours or MSG/GM ingredients.

