WIN: 3 x €100 vouchers for you and two friends for South William Clinic

We’ve teamed up with South William Clinic to give away 3 x €100 vouchers for you and two friends, to celebrate their amazing Black Friday offers.

With Christmas just around the corner, now is the perfect time to treat a loved one (or yourself!) to an incredible gift for a fraction of the original cost.

South William Clinic’s Beautiful Black Friday offers are bigger and better than ever before this year, as they’ve slashed the prices on gift vouchers and a range of popular treatments.

The clinic boasts one of Ireland’s most sought after collections of skin, laser, aesthetics, body and wellness treatments – so they really have something for everyone.

This year they’re going all out with new Black Friday deals added every day in November, including their popular gift voucher offers – which sell out every year in record time!

You can purchase a €200 value gift voucher for €99, a €50 value for €39 (saving €11), a €100 value for €69 (saving €31), and a €500 value gift card for €299 (saving €201).

South William Clinic also have amazing once-off offers on popular treatments such as the HydraFacial, which will give you the perfect glow for party season.

You can get a Signature HydraFacial 30-Mins for only €99 (saving €71) or a course of two Platinum 6-Step HydraFacials 50-Mins for just €299 (saving €81).

The clinic also has a mega offer on Secret RF + Microneedling, which is one of their most popular advanced skin treatments targeting wrinkles, large pores, acne scars, sun damage and more.

You can bag a course of two for just €999, with a massive saving of €501.

If you’re interested in the clinic’s offers on aesthetics, we’ve got good news for you as you can purchase lip filler, botox and eye boosters with their discounted aesthetics package for €649 (saving €196).

You can also get two courses of Profhilo, which has exploded in popular in recent years as the new “injectable moisturiser”, for just €499 (saving €201).

The clinic is offering huge savings on Laser Hair Removal too, meaning you can have silky smooth hair-free skin by next summer.

Save on popular areas such as any bikini course of 6 for €249, full legs, underarm and any bikini course of 6 for €699 and laser for men back, chest, shoulders and stomach only €749.

For those looking to tone up and shed some extra inches just in time for Christmas, the clinic has incredible Black Friday offers on CoolSculpting fat freezing, and the new EmSculpt NEO to build muscle and burn fat with a course of 3 only €1,499 (save €751).

If you’re on the hunt for some top skincare products, South William Clinic is also offering 10% off with the code ‘BBF10’ for the whole month – so you can shop their exclusive product bundles and limited edition gift sets for less.

You can check out all their amazing Black Friday deals here.

Vouchers can be redeemed at South William Clinic City Centre, Terenure Village and at their new clinic launching in Clontarf early next year.

To be in with a chance of winning 3 x €100 vouchers for you and two friends to spend at South William Clinic, simply enter our competition on Instagram below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Make sure to follow South William Clinic on social media: