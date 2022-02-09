WATCH: All Your Fertility Questions Answered – With Sims IVF

Goss.ie has partnered with leading fertility clinic Sims IVF to host and broadcast a special panel show focused on all things fertility.

If you’re planning on starting a family in the future or you’re even just thinking about it, it’s important to start looking into your fertility – even if you’re in your 20s.

Fertility is often not spoken about amongst young women, but it’s time we were all more open about it – and this panel is all about opening that discussion.

Goss.ie Founder and CEO, Alexandra Ryan, hosted the All Your Fertility Questions Answered panel with Mikey O’Brien, Director of Nursing and Clinical Services at Sims IVF, and Dr Moses Batwala, Medical Director at Sims IVF.

After issuing a call out for questions about fertility on social media, we put our readers questions to the experts and busted some serious myths and misconceptions.

Discussing everything from what to expect from an AMH test, to the process of freezing your eggs and so much more, the experts also put our minds at ease by explaining the treatment options that are available.

We were also joined by influencers Holly Carpenter and Thalia Heffernan, who candidly discussed their own fertility journeys, and the pressure women face to start a family at a young age.

Thalia, whose own mother was deemed “infertile”, said she felt “comforted” after hearing the experts talk about fertility in such a calming manner.

For more information about fertility and the treatment options available, visit sims.ie – where you can schedule an appointment with a fertility specialist.

With fertility clinics nationwide, Sims IVF has helped thousands of people become parents since it was established in 1997.