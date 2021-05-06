This luxurious penthouse in Dublin city is being raffled off for the price of a train ticket

The winner will get the keys to this stunning property completely mortgage free

This luxurious penthouse in Dublin city is being raffled off for the...

A luxurious penthouse in Dublin city is being raffled off in a prize draw for the price of a train ticket.

Based in the trendy Docklands area, this 1442 sq. ft apartment located just off the Samuel Beckett Bridge is yours to win.

The raffle was set up by owner John Goodwin, who wants to offer entrants a chance to own a part of Dublin through a safe and secure online platform.

The competition is open to everyone worldwide through Raffall.com, who will manage ticket sales, and select the winner independently.

The prize draw takes place on October 31st, 2021 – and tickets cost £50 per entry.

The fully furnished penthouse is part of a small development of seven apartments, making this one of the most exclusive residential buildings in the Docklands.

The property was recently renovated by Goodwin, who used the natural light and airy layout to create a modern sophisticated home that is in walk in condition.

The beautiful natural light is complimented by the chic interior design, achieved using a simple palette of contemporary colours, layered with hand chosen accessories, that add personality and create a modern stylish interior that is also warm and inviting.

For those not looking to relocate to Dublin’s docklands, the penthouse can help you earn over €50,000 annually, based on recent open market rental values.

There is a considerable demand for accommodation in this fashionable area of Dublin with consistent high rental incomes achieved.

Tech giants Google, Twitter and Facebook are all located nearby, and half of the world’s biggest banks and insurance companies trade from the IFSC, employing thousands of high end workers, each looking to live locally.

Winning this mortgage-free penthouse could provide you with the security of the perfect nest egg… without all the hard work and effort.

The winner will win the apartment outright, and will have the title documents transferred over to them by an Irish solicitor firm.

If the owner doesn’t sell 20k tickets, the draw won’t go ahead.

However, Raffall.com will still select a winner, who will receive a share of the compensation amounting to 75% of all ticket sales.

All compensation payments are guaranteed, and paid directly by Raffall Limited. For full T&Cs, click here.

So why is the owner raffling off his luxury penthouse? Well after 15 years of touring the world as the director of Cirque du Soleil, John decided to settle in Co. Mayo last year.

John said: “I was planning to sell the apartment last year. I planned to base myself in Mayo and travel less.”

“My dream is to go for long morning walks on Enniscrone beach before I start my day. Have a more relaxed life. Spend time along the Wild Atlantic way…”

“I’ve travelled the world and yet there are still parts of Mayo that lay undiscovered… that was the plan – then the pandemic hit us and we were all put into lockdown.”

“The Covid-19 restrictions in place meant that no one was allowed to view a house for sale… so I started to look for alternative creative ways to sell the apartment.”

“I discovered Raffall.com who has the mission statement ‘To modernise raffles and competitions by making them easy to host and enter whilst at the same time providing both 100% security as well as complete user transparency.'”

“A UK based company and the only online raffle and prize draws platform that manage the entire process. They host the competition, manage the ticket sales.”

“They will independently select the winner and then their Irish solicitors will handle all the legals and the contracts to transfer of title to the winner. I pay them a 10% service fee of whatever is raised.”

