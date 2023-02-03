This is how you can win €10k to set up your own fashion label – thanks to SHEIN

Calling all budding fashion designers!

SHEIN X has launched an exciting competition for emerging fashion design talent across Europe, supported by the Graduate Fashion Foundation.

The incredible prize includes €10,000 to set up their own label, the opportunity to sign with SHEIN to showcase their creative concept globally on the SHEIN website, plus an exclusive invitation to showcase their designs at the SHEIN X Fashion Show in Paris this June.

The expert judging panel consists of well-respected industry insiders and leading designers, all ready to impart their expertise, knowledge and guidance to help the designer’s development and provide the building blocks to set their career journeys in motion.

The exciting panel is made up of Adrien Roberts, the International Director of Education at Accademia Costume & Moda, Italy & Chair of GFWi & International Trustee of Graduate Fashion Foundation; Irish womenswear designer Colin Horgan (whose designs have been worn by the most celebrated women in the world such as Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga) and French haute-couture designer Julien Fournié (who worked under the late Jean-Paul Gaultier at Celine and also designed tour looks for Madonna).

To enter, designers are invited to submit three full-look designs by February 19, which will be judged by the panel and narrowed down to a shortlist of twenty entrants, who will then be put to a public vote via the SHEIN website to decide upon the final ten.

These ten designers will go through to the next round, where the expert judges will decide the winner.

Aligning with the two year anniversary of the SHEIN X programme, the competition is running on SHEIN’s European website from January to March 2023.

The competition will come to a close with the winner and top 10 runners-up unveiling their designs at a celebratory showcase in June.

You can read more about the competition here, including the terms & conditions.

SHEIN’s exciting competition aligns with the second anniversary of its flagship incubator program, SHEIN X.

Over the last two years, SHEIN has invested more than US$55 million to empower nearly 3,000 aspiring designers and artists from more than 20 countries, supporting them in their journey to launch their own fashion collections to global audiences.

From only seven designers when the program launched in January 2021, the SHEIN X incubator program has grown to almost 3,000 designers and artists from around the world, launching nearly 2,000 collections with more than 25,000 original creations.

The SHEIN X program has a dedicated production line, involving dozens of professional manufacturing suppliers, to produce SHEIN X products.