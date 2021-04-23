This Irish online store is your one-stop-shop for luxury hair and beauty brands

They stock our favourite skincare and hair products

This Irish online store is your one-stop-shop for luxury hair and beauty...

BeautyFeatures.ie is our go-to online store for all things skincare and hair.

Based in Bray, Co. Wicklow, BeautyFeatures.ie is 100% Irish owned and operated, with over 150,000 unique visitors a month.

Regarded as Ireland’s original online beauty destination, they offer next day delivery on a wide range of products (as long as you order before 2pm!)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬.𝐢𝐞 (@beautyfeatures.ie)

BeautyFeatures.ie supplies some of the world’s leading luxury beauty brands – including Dermalogica, Color WOW, The Ordinary, Alfaparf, Redken, Olaplex, Kérastase, Moroccanoil, The Inkey List and many more.

They also offer free shipping on orders over €59, and they have an incredible Loyalty Programme.

Once you register as a member, you will be rewarded 1 reward point for every €1 you spend – which will save you money on future orders.

With over 4,500 products available to purchase online, BeautyFeatures.ie has something for everyone.

The best news? We’ve got an exclusive discount code especially for our readers.

Once you’ve picked out your hair and beauty bits, use code ‘GOSS‘ at checkout to get 10% off your order.

We’ve listed some of our hero products to shop on the site below:

Color WOW Dream Filter

Dream Filter by Color WOW is an absolute essential for those with coloured hair, especially blondes.

This clarifying treatment filters out colour-destroying minerals found in tap water that dull, darken and distort colour.

Blonde, grey and white shades appear lighter and fresher as hair is detoxified and highlights become brighter.

Ad

With five star reviews on the website, we highly recommend trying this out, especially while salons remain closed.

Currently reduced from €28 to €21, you can pick up the Color WOW Dream Filter right here.

The Ordinary Anti-Ageing Trio

BeautyFeatures.ie is one of the only sites in Ireland that sells The Ordinary products.

The popular skincare brand has taken the beauty world by storm over the past few years, with its collection of targeted products that deliver results at affordable prices.

Ad

If you’re new to The Ordinary, we highly recommend the Anti-Ageing Trio for anyone looking to target fine lines and wrinkles.

The set contains:

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 – A water-based serum with hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 that hydrates, smooths, and plumps the skin

The Ordinary Matrixyl 10% + HA 30ml – A water-based serum with hyaluronic acid and Matrixyl peptides that reduces fine lines and wrinkles

The Ordinary Buffet – A water-based serum with multiple anti-ageing technologies that visibly improves signs of ageing

You can get The Ordinary Anti-Ageing Trio for the reduced price of €29.99 here.

Moroccanoil Treatment Oil

This multi-functional treatment by cult brand Moroccanoil will style, finish and condition your hair, all in one.

Infused with the powerful antioxidant Argan oil as well as strengthening proteins and shine-enriching vitamins, this 125ml treatment will tackle frizzy hair, smooth and detangle even the most stubborn of locks.

Ad

And with no greasy residue, your hair will be ready to be styled any way you like!

You can get it here for €39.90, reduced from €57.40.

Alfaparf Semi Di Lino Moisture Bundle

If you’re in the market for a new shampoo and conditioner, we highly recommend trying out Alfaparf’s Semi Di Lino range.

The Moisture Bundle includes the brand’s nutritive shampoo and conditioner – which transforms dry hair, gently cleansing and replenishing it with vital nutrients.

Ad

Free from sulphates, parabens and other harmful ingredients, it smooths the hair fibre with healthy omegas and fatty acids, derived from Linseed Extract.

With dry strands revitalized, the result is healthy-looking, shiny and supple hair.

You can get it here for the reduced price of €30.50.

Kérastase Elixir Ultime

The Kérastase Elixir Ultime is infused with four lush precious oils (Maize, Argan, Pracaxi and Camelia) and formulated to deliver soft, radiant and beautifully nourished hair.

OléoComplexe Technology (with Omega 6 plus Vitamins A and E) restores hair, combats external aggressors and leaves hair strengthened and nourished.

Ad

Apply before and/or after blow-drying, as a finisher to perfect your style, to control frizz or for retouches throughout the day for added control and protection.

It also provides heat protection from hot styling tools (up to 230°) and leaves your hair feeling silky, weightless and gloriously radiant.

Currently reduced on BeautyFeatures.ie, you can get it here for €29.99.

The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm

Another brand that has made waves in the beauty community over the past few years is The Inkey List.

Ad

Formulated with oat kernel oil and colloidal oatmeal, The Inkey List’s Oat Cleansing Balm deeply hydrates and moisturises while it cleans your skin, making it perfect for those with sensitive skin.

Combining soothing colloidal oatmeal with ceramides it supports the skin’s natural protective barrier.

Suitable for use in the mornings and evenings, the cleansing balm can also be used as a nourishing face mask if you leave it on for 10 minutes.

You can pick it up here for just €12.50.

Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask

Olaplex No.8 is a multi benefit reparative hair mask that moisturises, smooths and adds body and shine to ensure your hair is looking it’s healthiest always.

Ad

Infused with patented OLAPLEX Bond Building technology it has all the goodness that you’re used to, just in a new form!

This product is ideal if your hair needs a serious treat, and the brand has already been approved by a bunch of a-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Rosie Huntington-Whitely.

You can pick it up here for €27.50.

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant is a unique Rice-based enzyme powder that microfoliates dulling debris and instantly leaves skin noticeably smoother and brighter.

Containing no artificial fragrance or colour, the powder activates upon contact with water, and helps to balance uneven skin pigmentation.

It’s super-soothing blend of Green Tea, Ginkgo and Colloidal Oatmeal also helps calm skin, leaving it extraordinarily clear and refreshed.

You can get it here for the reduced price of €48.99.

To shop more top beauty brands, check out BeautyFeatures.ie.

Also make sure to follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook