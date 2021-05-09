A hidden gem! Discover great furniture and home decor from Irish brand Meubles

They offer nationwide delivery and are open 7 days a week

Meubles is a family-run Irish business that prides itself on providing luxurious, high-quality pieces at affordable prices.

Owned by the O’Keeffe family, Meubles has been in the furniture and lifestyle business for almost 50 years.

While technology and trends have changed throughout the years, the quality of their furniture certainly hasn’t.

With two wonderful showrooms in Kilkenny and Galway, this fantastic business offers a range of stylish furniture, home decor pieces and homewares from leading brands – such as Alexander & James, Parker Knoll, Mindy Brownes, Judge, Orla Kiely and more.

Whether you’re looking for a fabulous bedstead, a quality sofa or a stunning mirror, Meubles has it all!

Check out some of our top picks from their website below:

Dale Dining Collection

Transform your dining room with the fabulous Dale dining room collection in grey oak.

This stunning collection offers classic style and versatility, and its elegant chevron wood pattern and gunmetal grey legs will complement most interior settings.

This wonderful collection includes a range of stylish dining tables, sideboards, side tables, a coffee table, a bookcase and a gorgeous drinks cabinet.

Check out the full range HERE.

Toucan Swivel Chair

If you’re looking for an elegant and practical occasional chair, the Toucan is the one for you!

This wonderful swivel rocking armchair is made of faux leather and will provide fantastic comfort.

Presented in a luxurious black colour, the Toucan is guaranteed to make a statement in your home.

The best news? This fabulous chair is currently on sale HERE for just €399, reduced from €569.

Orla Kiely Ivy

A beautiful sofa collection from renowned brand Orla Kiely, the Ivy will invite colour and comfort into your home.

Featuring decadence in its details, the stunning Ivy fabric sofa collection is sure to add character to your living room.

With so many fabric colours to choose from, it is no wonder this is a best seller at Meubles.

A wonderful range of sofa sizes are available – including a 3 seater sofa, 2 seater sofa, snuggler and an armchair.

The fantastic collection also comes with stylish scatter cushions that feature Orla Kiely’s famous designs.

Check out the full range on their website HERE.

Megan Bedstead

Introduce elegance into your bedroom with this exquisite Megan bedstead.

Available in 3 gorgeous colours, this beautiful fabric bedstead is a fine combination of comfort and style.

Featuring a stunning buttoned pillow headboard, this fabulous bed will create an air of sophistication in your room.

Available in double and king sizes, you can choose between a subtle grey, magnificent blue or luxurious green colour.

Prices start at just €789. Check it out for yourself right HERE.

You can find a vast range of beautiful furniture, homewares & home decor on their website www.meubles.ie.

Meubles offer delivery nationwide, and are open 7 days a week.

For more information about Meubles, make sure to follow them on Instagram and Facebook.