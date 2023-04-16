These are the perfect planners to help you get your life organised

Looking for the perfect girlie planner to plan your days, track your goals and keep you motivated?

Then we’ve got the perfect one for you…

GirlGottaChange has a huge range of planners to help you organise all aspects of your busy life – from business and academic planners to health and fitness planners.

The popular Irish business was set up by Alicia Garrigan back in 2019, when she was just 19-years-old.

The Dubliner told Goss.ie: “I was obsessed with planning and notebooks and could not find any planners that had exactly what I needed so I decided to create my own. I wanted a planner that had day-to-day planning along with a focus on mental health.”

GirlGottaChange‘s range of planners are undated, which eliminates the urge to “wait until the new year” to start planning ahead.

“Planning should be on your terms so we wanted a planner that let you take a break and pick up where you left off when you wanted to start planning again,” Alicia explains.

GirlGottaChange‘s most popular product is ‘The Design Your Best Life’ undated life planner – which includes space for mood and habit tracking, as well as goal setting.

There is a wide range of covers to choose from – including Pink Marble, Cloud, Moon and Vibe.

In a digital world, it is nice to take a break from screens and physically write out your plans, thoughts and ideas all into one diary.

