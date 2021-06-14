The Top Places To Get Your Brows Done

From tints and trims, to newer treatments such as HD or laminated brows – we are finally able to give our eyebrows some much-needed TLC.

For the first time in months, beauty salons are open again – so it’s time to treat yourself and book in.

From Dublin to Sligo, check out the top salons to get your brows done:

1. Blush Beauty

Blush Beauty is a specialised salon that offers luxury treatments at affordable prices.

Emma Griffin first opened Blush Beauty in Blackrock in March 2020 at the age of 22.

Eight months later, the popular salon opened a second location in Dun Laoghaire.

Blush Beauty offers a range of eyebrow and eyelash treatments, including hybrid lashes, LVL lashes, HD brows and microblading.

The salon also offers hair extensions, nails and stunning makeup looks.

The team of friendly and well-trained staff specialise in different treatments to ensure the best possible results for clients.

Check them out online:

2. The Lash Lounge & Brow Studio

Located in the heart of Sligo town, The Lash Lounge & Brow Studio is one of the top Brow and Lash salons in the North West.

The pretty salon was set up by beauty therapist and Master Lash & Brow Stylist Stephanie Kehoe, who’s passion for creating perfect lashes and brows has earned her a loyal clientele.

Since opening it doors in December 2016, The Lash Lounge & Brow Studio has gone from strength to strength – with a small but strong team of highly skilled Brow and Lash Stylists.

Although 2020 was undoubtedly a year of challenges, it also saw the addition of The Brow Bar and relocation of The Lash Lounge to an amazing new premises on Adelaide Street, Sligo.

The girls are specialists in their field offering Phi Brows Microblading, Bold Brows and Ombre Brows, as well as HD Brows, Brow Code, Hybrid Brows, Brow Lamination, Waxing, Tinting and Threading.

Together with their specialist lash treatments including YumiLash Lift and Lash Extensions, they are the only certified Phi Volume Lash Extension salon in Ireland.

The girls are constantly upskilling and attending training courses to ensure their clients are provided with the best Lash and Brow enhancement services, and have teased some exciting things to come in the year ahead. Mention GOSS when booking and get 10% off your next treatment (Valid until June 30th 2021). Check out their summer offers on www.thelashloungesligo.com or over on their Instagram and Facebook.

3. Hannah K Makeup

Hannah Kinsella opened her own trendy studio Hannah K Makeup in Donaghmede, Co. Dublin in 2019.

The 23-year-old specialises in treatments including waxes, tints, HD and laminated brows – the latest craze that helps your brows look fuller.

The makeup and brow artist is also a Certified trainer, who runs courses on makeup and lamination – awarding certificates to those who complete the course.

To get €5 off laminated brows, mention “GOSS” while you’re booking.

Check them out online:

4. Paradise Beauty Academies

Paradise Beauty Academies offer premium beauty industry training in both Tralee and Limerick.

Their Limerick Academy is opening this month, following the massive success of their Tralee Academy – which opened in 2018. They offer the most up-to-date courses in the beauty industry – including Makeup Artistry, Henna Brows, Brow Lamination and Dermaplaning, to name a few.

With award winning educators, they keep their classes small so everyone gets individualised training.

All their courses also come with a kit, and are all fully insurable and accredited.

Check out them out online:

5. Silk Hair and Beauty

Silk Hair and Beauty in Ballymahon, Co. Longford is home to pro makeup and brow artist Shanen O’Meara and senior hair stylist Lisa Maher.

When Ireland’s first lockdown in 2020 ended, the Silk Hair and Beauty journey started.

Opening in June of last year, Silk has since gained momentum and provided a broad customer base with a wide range of services.

When it comes to brows, Shanen O’Meara’s work is carefully tailored to each client’s needs.

The salon offers brow shape and tint, lamination brows and Pro Brows. LVL lash lift is also available in the salon.

With years of experience as a makeup artist behind her, Shanen’s passion for all facets of makeup artistry mean you will come to Silk for one treatment and the eyes may wander to others she can offer.

You can keep an eye out on the salon’s Instagram and Facebook pages for details on how to book appointments, price lists and photos of clients’ incredible results.

6. Leeson Beauty Beauty Lounge

Leeson Beauty Lounge is located on Wicklow Street in Co. Dublin, and offers a wide range of high quality treatments at an affordable price.

Treat yourself to some Brow Lamination, HD Brows or simply an eyebrow shape and tint.

The salon, owned by Suzana Kutlesa, also offers stunning shellacs, gel extensions, acrylics nails, waxes and eyelash treatments.

Check them out online: