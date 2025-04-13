The Top Places To Get Your Brows Done

Let’s face it, your brows can make or break your whole look.

Whether you’re into bold and bushy, sleek and sculpted, or something effortlessly natural, finding the right place to get your brows done is key.

With so many salons and brow bars out there promising the perfect arch, how do you know which ones truly deliver? Don’t worry—we’ve done the legwork (and the plucking) for you.

From luxe studios with celeb clients to hidden gems with cult followings, here are the top spots that’ll have your brows looking flawless:

1. FACE. Brow Bar

At FACE. Brow Bar, every client is at the heart of what they do.

Founded and led by Keara Lennon, FACE. is more than just a brow salon—it’s a space where artistry, expertise, and genuine care come together to create the perfect brows for every individual.

Keara’s passion for brows is matched only by her dedication to her clients and her talented team of artists.

With over 10 years of experience and a keen eye for detail, she has cultivated a salon that blends innovation with personalisation.

FACE. specialises in everything from bespoke shaping and tinting to HD Brows, Hybrid brows, Brow Lamination and advanced regrowth programs.

Other treatments include Makeup applications & Lash lifts along with their highly sought-after Semi-Permanent treatments: Powder Brows and Lip Blush.

The FACE team, handpicked for their skill and dedication, shares Keara’s commitment to excellence. Together, the team create a welcoming atmosphere where every client feels valued and confident in their results.

At FACE, it’s not just about brows—it’s about the experience, the expertise, and the trust built with every client who walks through the door.’

Check them out online below:

Website

Instagram

Facebook

2. Brows by Claudia

Claudia has been perfecting brows for the past 8 years.

She trained under some of Ireland’s top artists, including working in the Dublin Makeup Academy for two years, where she refined her skills in advanced brow techniques.

She has since went out on her own opening her business ‘Brows by Claudia’ based in the heart of Shankill village in the renowned ‘Ceira Lambert x Gold Fever HQ’.

Dedicated to continuous learning, in her free time Claudia stays up to date with the latest trends and techniques, always refining her craft.

Claudia is a specialist in brow threading, natural lash enhancement and precision tinting.

With a keen eye for detail, Claudia takes great pride in enhancing each client’s natural beauty creating clean, full brows.

Check them out online below:

Website

Instagram

Facebook

3. Transform by Mon

Monika Banach is the talented and energetic owner of Transform by Mon, a permanent makeup academy located in Tralee, Co.Kerry.

Monika has won multiple national and international awards, and her work is valued and recognized in the PMU industry.

She’s also a published author and participated in writing a textbook for PMU students.

Specialising in brows and lips, Monika also provides Areola reconstruction tattoos for cancer patients after they have a mastectomy.

Monika trained with world class trainers and now is teaching new permanent make up artists herself. Monika is a true perfectionist, and her work speaks for itself.

Check them out online below:

Website

Instagram

Facebook

4. Brow & Lash Co. by Ciara

With 15 years experience in the beauty industry, Ciara specialises in eyebrow waxing, tinting, lamination & Lash Lift.

Brow & Lash Co. by Ciara is based in Velvet Hair & Beauty in Cork, and focuses on enhancing your natural beauty with luxury products & care.

Ciara believes a thorough consultation is key to a great service with knowledge of after care.

Each client is different, and she uses bespoke treatments tailored to each individual to achieve the best outcome in using high-quality products and techniques to ensure your brows not only look amazing but stay healthy and well-maintained.

Ciara believes your brows are a crucial step in your everyday routine, they completely re-shape and balance your face.

She has a great love and passion for what she does, and wants everyone to experience great brows as much as she loves doing them!

Check them out online below:

Fresha

Instagram

5. LUXE Dublin

At LUXE Dublin, their mission is to provide an exquisite array of tailored treatments and services that leave you feeling absolutely fabulous.

With a specialty in the art of enhancing lashes and brows, they guarantee meticulous attention to detail and unparalleled expertise in these areas.

In addition to their indulgent services, they take pride in offering our own line of vegan and handmade beauty products, allowing you to infuse a touch of luxury into your everyday routine.

At LUXE Dublin, they are dedicated to raising the bar in the beauty industry through their esteemed LUXE Dublin Academy, which offers a complete range of industry-accredited training courses that adhere to best-in-class practices.

The salon’s owner Ríanna Moore, a devoted beauty enthusiast, possesses a deep passion for crafting personalized lash and brow designs for women across Ireland.

Her exceptional artistry graces the faces of celebrities, influencers, and everyday women who aspire to radiate beauty and confidence.

Understanding that each woman desires unique brows and that a single lash style may not complement every eye, Ríanna showcases a keen eye for aesthetics.

Through her years of experience as a lash and brow artist, she has honed her attention to detail to a level of sheer perfection. Ríanna remains at the forefront of trends by continuously revitalizing her style and refining her skills.

Check them out online below:

Website

Instagram