The Top Places To Get Hair Extensions

Are you a longtime lover of hair extensions, or looking to try them out for the first time?

It’s so important to find the right salon to get your hair extensions done, as the quality of the application is so important.

Whether you’re looking for bonds, tapes, or a high-quality clip-in, we’ve listed the best places to get hair extensions from Dublin, to Carlow and Kildare.

Check out the full list below:

Ceira Lambert Hair Consultancy – Dublin

Ceira Lambert is one of the best in the business when it comes to hair extensions – exclusively offering high quality, luxurious hair from Gold Fever and Millennial Hair.

The celebrity favourite sees stars from all over Ireland and the UK travel to their two salons to get the perfect hair extension application – whether they’re looking for bonds or tapes.

Ceira Lambert has also created a customisable clip in extension called ‘The One Piece’ with Gold Fever, which comes in 35 colour blends and 3 length options to suit everyone’s needs.

With stars like Rosanna Davison, Claudine Keane, Rosie Connolly and Joanna Cooper going to Ceira Lambert’s salon for years, you can guarantee the very best service every time.

You can book into their salon in Shankhill, or pop into their salon in Sam McCauley pharmacy on Charlemont Street, Dublin 2.

Follow Ceira Lambert Hair Consultancy on social media below:

Instagram

Facebook

The Hair Room – Dublin

The Hair Room is a multi award-winning salon in Blanchardstown village, specialising in hair extensions for fine and thinning hair.

They have a holistic human first approach to hair, which is why they carry all the top luxury brands – Bellami, Gold Fever, Great Lengths & Hair Talk.

Their hair extension specialists are also qualified in scalp health, hair loss and hair replacement systems, so you can guarantee you’re in the right hands.

During consultations and assessing their clients needs, they choose the brand best suited to them, and customise their extensions to be so lightweight, not causing any damage to the natural hair.

The Hair Room aim to make your hair healthier, as you’ll need less colour and heat styling with their chemical free colour and balayage placement using hair extensions.

Follow The Hair Room on social media below:

Instagram

Facebook

Red Velvet Hair – Dublin

Red Velvet Hair, based in Ballyboughal village, is much-loved by celebrities and influencers alike.

Owned by Jane Walsh, who is an expert when it comes to all things hair, the salon offers the highest quality services and luxury treatments.

Whether you’re looking for colour and a cut, or a complete hair transformation – Jane and her team of talents stylists have got you covered at Red Velvet.

The salon works with Jane’s own brand of Millami Luxury Hair Extensions, with her longtime clients including Suzanne Jackson and Kerri-Nicole Blanc.

The range is cuticle aligned and none acid processed, making the hair strands fully protected with cuticles – making it stronger than most hair on the market.

Offering bonds, tapes and clip-in extensions, Millami Luxury Hair Extensions are available in 24 shades with something to suit everyone.

You can book an appointment at Red Velvet Hair online here.

Follow Red Velvet Hair on social media below:

Instagram

Facebook

K. Hair – Carlow

K. Hair, located in Carlow Town, has been open for 7 years and is already known for its prestigious extension applications.

Karen, the salon’s owner, was crowned the winner of the Great Lengths longer length award for 2019/2020.

Just last month, Karen also won the category of Bridal Creation, which called Ireland’s top hair extension experts to create a modern twist on classics styles and demonstrate how using hair extensions can create the wedding hair of their clients’ dreams.

The salon prides itself on helping you to create the ultimate you by customising for you.

K. Hair is committed to offering exceptional service, while using the best products on the market.

Follow K. Hair on social media below:

Instagram

Facebook

Lotus Hair – Kildare

Lotus Hair in Kildare is a premium salon with affordable prices.

They want their clients to come in and feel energised, offering a great environment for their clients to relax so they can leave feeling revived and fabulous.

Since opening their doors three years ago, Lotus Hair has won the ‘Client Experience Award’ three years in a row – which is down to their amazingly talented team.

They offer Platinum Hair Extensions in the salon, as well as their own products including a 100% organic Hair Mask and Hair Curler.

They also offer all hair services, as well as tan, eyelashes and a full selection of gel and shellac nails by their talented nail technician.

You can book an appointment at the salon here.

Follow Lotus Hair on social media below:

Instagram

Facebook