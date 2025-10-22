The Top Places To Check Out For A Self-Care Day

Finding time for yourself can feel like a luxury in a world that’s always rushing.

Between work, errands, social commitments, and endless to-dos, carving out a moment just for you often slips to the bottom of the list.

Whether your ideal self-care looks like a few quiet minutes to breathe, humble acts of kindness toward your mind and body or a gorgeous set of nails, this guide is here to help you reclaim that space.

1. Pilates Centre

At The Pilates Centre, movement meets mastery. Dedicated to Classical Pilates, this beautifully designed, fully equipped studio offers three serene spaces created to help you move better, feel stronger, and glow from the inside out.

Whether you’re new to Pilates or an experienced practitioner, their passionate and highly skilled instructors tailor every session to your individual goals — from private one-to-one lessons using the full Pilates apparatus to a wide range of group classes on the Mat, Reformer, Tower, Chair, and Barrels.

With a focus on the authentic Classical method, The Pilates Centre promotes mindful movement, body awareness, and a deeper connection between strength and balance — a self-care practice that evolves with you.

Expect to see (and feel) real results: improved posture, enhanced energy, balanced strength, and a calm, refreshed mind after every class.

Step into their welcoming studio and discover why The Pilates Centre isn’t just a workout — it’s a way to nurture your body and mind, every day.

2. Yoga & Pilates Centre Dublin (YPCD)

If you’re ready to glow up in style, Yoga & Pilates Centre Dublin (YPCD) in Balbriggan is the place to be. Here, you’ll find a welcoming community, expert teachers, and a beautiful studio that makes every session feel like a treat.

YPCD offers a diverse schedule for all levels, from calming Yoga Flow and energising Pilates to heat-filled Hot Yoga sessions. For deep relaxation, their Sound Baths with Singing Bowls restore harmony to mind and body.

The studio’s warm, inclusive atmosphere and cosy amenities make it a mini wellness retreat, where everyone feels comfortable, cared for, and at ease.

Led by a skilled team, every class goes beyond movement. Instructors support, motivate, and inspire, helping you feel confident, respected, and celebrated on your wellness journey.

Whether you want to unwind, stretch, or recharge, YPCD offers the perfect balance of energy, calm, and community for mind and body.

Conveniently located at 25 Dublin Street, Balbriggan, this highly-rated studio is the go-to spot for transformation, relaxation, and feeling your very best.

3. Macha Yoga

Located in the heart of Bray, Co. Wicklow, Macha Yoga is a studio founded and directed by Alice Vignoles, offering a sanctuary for movement, mindfulness, and connection.

With over 20 classes each week, alongside workshops and treatments in yoga, meditation, and well-being, the studio provides a warm, nurturing space where students of all levels can restore balance and flow.

Guided by the natural rhythm of the Irish Wheel of the Year, Macha Yoga honours the cycles of nature — inviting you to realign body and mind through every season of life.

In its seven years, the studio has become a haven of community and transformation, supporting clients through all stages of life with compassion and care.

Founder Alice Vignoles discovered yoga during a time of personal burnout and was inspired to create a space where authenticity, healing, and empowerment thrive. Alongside her dedicated team, she offers accessible practices that nurture both body and spirit.

Just minutes from Bray Dart Station, this peaceful Victorian studio — filled with natural light and timeless charm — is more than a place to practise yoga; it’s a place to reconnect, recharge, and rediscover your flow.

4. Reformer One

Reformer One is one of Ireland’s leading Pilates and yoga studios, with inspiring spaces in both Trim and Navan.

Founded on the belief that strength, mobility, and mindfulness are deeply connected, this modern studio blends science-led movement with a strong focus on overall wellbeing.

At the heart of Reformer One are small-group Reformer Pilates classes — thoughtfully designed to build deep core strength, improve posture, and bring balance back to the body.

The studio also offers clinical and physio-led Pilates, including pre- and post-natal sessions led by a chartered physiotherapist, and rehabilitation-focused classes tailored to support injury prevention and recovery.

For those seeking a truly personalised experience, one-to-one sessions provide expert support and bespoke guidance to help you reach your goals.

Whether you’re a beginner or returning to your practice, Reformer One makes it easy to get started with a €10 First Class Pass.

Seasonal offers — from Summer to Christmas — help you stay consistent, grounded, and connected all year long.

5. The Relaxation Hub

Dedicated to supporting women through every stage of life, The Relaxation Hub offers a holistic approach to wellbeing that focuses on balance, connection, and deep rest.

The work centres on women’s health — from preconception, pregnancy, and postnatal care through to perimenopause and menopause — helping women find ease and harmony through Reflexology, Reiki, and Breathwork/Meditation.

With a gentle, nurturing, and intuitive approach, each session provides a safe space to pause, unwind, and reconnect with yourself.

Alongside one-to-one treatments, The Relaxation Hub also facilitates group workshops that blend mindful movement, gentle breathwork, and guided relaxation, inviting women to slow down, soften, and restore balance to both mind and body.

Deeply passionate about supporting women through life’s many demands, The Relaxation Hub offers not only healing and restoration but also practical lifestyle tools to help bring calm and balance into everyday life.

6. Sugar Coated

Sugar Coated is a welcoming beauty salon that specialises in helping clients look and feel their best and renowned as one of the best places to get your nails done.

This welcoming salon is dedicated to helping every client look and feel their very best — offering a luxurious range of treatments designed to enhance your natural beauty and boost your self-care routine.

From manicures, pedicures, and lash & brow treatments to spray tanning and professional makeup, Sugar Coated’s talented team delivers flawless results for every occasion and is one of the best places to get your nails done.

Renowned for their friendly, client-focused approach, the expert staff combine skill, precision, and a genuine passion for what they do, creating a warm, relaxed atmosphere where every visit feels like a treat.

Whether you’re after a quick refresh or a full glam transformation, Sugar Coated is the perfect place to unwind, recharge, and leave feeling beautiful — inside and out.

With two convenient locations at Frascati Shopping Centre and Glasthule, your next beauty moment is just around the corner.

7. Kolos Beauty Space

Kolos Beauty Space is where effortless beauty meets thoughtful expertise — a serene salon in Greystones, where Ukrainian artistry blends seamlessly with modern Irish style.

Dedicated to helping every client feel like the best version of themselves, Kolos offers a refined menu of treatments designed to elevate your natural beauty — from flawless BIAB manicures and precision brow shaping to radiant makeup looks that glow from within.

With over 1,000 five-star reviews on Google and Fresha, Kolos is more than just a salon — it’s a destination. Clients come for the attention to detail, stay for the calm and welcoming atmosphere, and leave feeling confident, recharged, and cared for.

At the heart of Kolos are co-founders Anna Krys, a former tech leader with a global background in diversity and inclusion, and Liusiena Bashenko, a beauty professional with over 15 years of experience.

Together, they’ve created a space defined by high standards, quiet luxury, and genuine warmth.

Whether you’re looking for a quick beauty refresh or a full glam moment, Kolos Beauty Space is a place where everyone is welcome — and every visit is designed to feel like a treat, being one of the best places to get your nails done.

