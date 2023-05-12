The Top Hotels To Visit For A Summer Staycation

Staycations have increased in popularity in recent years, as Irish people are choosing to explore Ireland instead of jetting abroad during the summer.

Whether you’re planning a family holiday, a romantic couples retreat, or a night away with your besties – there are so many beautiful places to visit on the Emerald Isle.

From lavish spa hotels to city centre hotspots, we’ve listed the top hotels to visit for a staycation this summer:

Killashee Hotel, Co. Kildare

Get in the summer spirit with an escape to Killashee Hotel this summer.

The luxurious 4-star spa hotel is located in Naas, Co. Kildare, just 40 minutes from Dublin.

Take some time out to relax in their newly refurbished bedrooms, or unwind & recharge in their award-winning spa.

There’s plenty to explore around Killashee too – including the ultimate outdoor shopping experience, Kildare Village, which is only 15 minutes from the hotel; and the Irish National Stud, where you can enjoy the Irish racehorse experience.

Create memories that will last a lifetime by booking into the Killashee Hotel.

Check them out online:

Newgrange Hotel, Co. Meath

The Newgrange Hotel in Ireland is a luxurious and enchanting destination in the heart of Navan.

The three-star deluxe hotel offers 62 en-suite bedrooms all spaciously decorated and designed with guest comfort and tranquillity in mind.

Guests can indulge in Irish hospitality and scrumptious food at the in-house Bridge Restaurant, Bridge Café or Rowleys Bar, offering that quality Dining Experience using locally sourced produce beautifully showcased in seasonal and fresh menus.

When staying at this popular spot you’ll never be short on entertainment, leisure or historical tales, as there is much to see and do in and around the area.

From historical sites to world-class golf courses, there is truly something to suit every taste, and transport can be arranged for guests wanting to explore the area too.

Check them out online:

The Ross Hotel, Co. Kerry

The Ross is a chic, design-led luxury boutique hotel located in the heart of Killarney town centre, just steps away from the stunning Killarney National Park.

With 29 stylish and comfortable guest rooms, it’s the perfect base for a staycation in the scenic surroundings of Co. Kerry.

The Ross is more than just a hotel, as it offers a unique experience that sets it apart from other hotels in Killarney.

During your stay, guests can indulge in a fantastic dining experience at The Lane, a hotspot among the Killarney locals.

Sip on handcrafted and creative cocktails, enjoy the latest sounds, and savour the finest local produce – all while taking in the vibrant atmosphere.

Whether you’re booking a staycay with the girls or a night away with someone special, The Ross is the place to be.

Check them out online:

The Johnstown Estate, Co. Meath

The Johnstown Estate is a four-star luxury hotel and spa located in Enfield. Co Meath, just 35 minutes from Dublin.

Set within 120 acres of stunning parkland, The Johnstown Estate is easily accessible to local attractions, yet boasts a tranquil setting for a relaxing break.

The hotel is home to one of Ireland’s most luxurious destination spas, offering a range of signature treatments from global wellness brand Elemis, professional-led independent skincare brand Medik8 and luxury equipment brand Gharieni.

It also boasts a gorgeous rooftop and indoor thermal suite, plus The Spa Café where you can indulge in a two-course lunch or sumptuous afternoon tea.

From spa days with the girls to romantic retreats, The Johnstown Estate is a must-visit.

Check them out online:

The Ice House Hotel, Co. Mayo

Perched on the banks of the Moy, with stunning views across the river and out to the Wild Atlantic Way, the Ice House Hotel has everything you need for a relaxing break.

The Ice House Hotel offers a North Mayo destination where guests can get some much needed downtime in one of the country’s most beautiful locations.

Enjoy their outdoor thermal area during your stay, which is complete with sunken hot tubs, sauna and outstanding views, followed by a treatment at their award-winning spa.

The hotel’s 54° 9° restaurant also boasts a relaxed and stylish setting, where quality ingredients are at the heart of every dish.

Check them out online: