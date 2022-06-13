The Top Hair Salons To Check Out This Month

Summer is officially here, which means we need a trip to the salon now more than ever to get the perfect look for all those summer BBQs, cocktail parties and special dinners.

Whether you’re looking for new extensions, a colour refresh, or a simple wash and blowdry, we’ve listed the best hair salons to check out this month.

From the overall experience to the end result, these establishments are some of the best in the business, offering a range of treatments for everyone.

1. INDUSTRY by Glen Cullen

INDUSTRY by Glen Cullen is an award-winning hair salon based in Edenderry, on the Kildare/Offaly border, only 50 minutes drive from Dublin.

With its monochromatic modern design, this salon is far from simple with the bespoke five-star service provided to all guests that pass through their doors.

Glen, the proprietor, says: “INDUSTRY is more than just a business to me, it’s my home.”

“When I welcome people through our doors, I ensure that they receive only the very best in hair colour, cutting and styling services along with top quality customer service, bespoke to each individual.”

INDUSTRY is a L’Oreal Official partner and a Gold Fever Accredited salon offering a wide range of services from colouring, hair extensions, bridal hair and much more.

To find out more about INDUSTRY visit:

www.industryhair.ie

Instagram

Facebook

2. 1501 Hair Salon

1501 is a Redken colour specialist salon based in Dundalk.

This hair salon is known for creating the perfect blonde, and the team use innovative colour techniques to create the perfect look on every client.

The salon itself is enough to make you want to get your hair coloured there, as it boasts a very luxurious contemporary feel.

Be sure to check out this award-winning salon and team online and on social.

www.1501.ie

Instagram

Facebook

3. The Warehouse

The Warehouse is a bespoke hair salon, delivering a fresh approach to the skill of hairdressing in a contemporary urban space.

Located in Ashtown Dublin 15, the much-loved salon is only 15 minutes from Dublin City Centre.

The Warehouse is recognised for its fine attention to detail when it comes to colouring, cutting, styling and applying extensions. Clients rave about the relaxed atmosphere in the salon and the one-on-one personal experience they have with one of our amazing artists.

The Warehouse incorporates small touches of elegance within their salon, as their self-service refreshment bar is available to all clients, offering tea, coffee, soft drinks and snacks as well as Prosecco, Gin and Aperol Spritz.

The Warehouse has been open for almost 2 years now, with the team growing from 4 to 12 to accommodate the growing waiting list. The team work closely together like “one big family.”

As they work alongside some of the best brands in the industry including Redken, Kevin Murphy, Eleven Australia and The London Hair Lab, owner Megan Murphy says the team “just love coming to work and creating gorgeous hair”.

thewarehouseashtown.ie

Instagram

Facebook

4. Vintage Locks

Vintage Locks Hair Boutique, which is located in Rolestown Co. Dublin, is a little hidden gem.

After opening its doors during the pandemic, the salon has become a hotspot just outside Swords, and is growing at a rapid pace.

At Vintage Locks, Andrea and her team of hand-picked highly skilled hair stylists are on hand for all your hair needs.

Renowned for its warm and friendly atmosphere, Vintage Locks also specializes in bespoke colouring using L’oreal.

All stylists are passionate about cutting, colouring and upstyling, along with applying all methods of hair extensions.

Vintage Locks are also official stockists of L’Oreal, Redken, Moroccanoil, GHD, Platinum Hair Extensions and The Knotty Brush.

Instagram

Facebook

5. The Hair Lounge

Located in Co. Monaghan, The Hair Lounge is a multi-award-winning salon servicing clients with the highest level of skills and techniques.

Led by salon owner Anita Hughes, the Hair Lounge are renowned for their creative colouring and styling as well as their extensive training by Wella and Nioxin professionals.

With two Wella Master Color Experts in-house, an accolade only seen by 1% of the hairdressing industry, this allows their talented and creative team to offer a premium level of service in all aspects of hair care.

Well known for their bespoke creative up styling, bridal styling and colour correction, The Hair Lounge also offer Great Lengths Hair Extensions, be it for added volume or length, and a large selection of Wigs and Hair Replacement solutions.

The team has a deep knowledge of scalp health and they offer scalp camera consultations in a private suite.

They also offer a large retail offering, including their own in-house line SoHo Haircare, meaning clients can revel in the team’s immense skill set and artistic flair, all the while enjoying the ultimate in hair care services in a relaxed environment with a scrumptious coffee in hand as well.

thehairloungemonaghan.com

Instagram

Facebook