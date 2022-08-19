The Top Brunch Spots To Visit This Month

Heading out for a nice brunch is one of our favourite things to do at the weekends.

Whether you’re hanging out with friends or the family, we have listed some of our favourite brunch spots for tasty food, Instagram-worthy snaps, and great vibes.

Take a look:

The Buttery Restaurants, Limerick

World Prosecco Day was on August 13th, and what better way to celebrate than to head out for a bottomless brunch?

The Buttery, established in 2014, is Limerick city’s must-visit trendy brunch spot. The Buttery Kitchen and Bar brings nuances of world’s hottest brunch culture, from London to Dubai, home to Limerick. Brunch is a culture, after all!

No one knows this better than the managing director, Hazel Murphy, who drew inspiration from her travels to create the stylish eatery that is The Buttery.

The Buttery certainly makes a mark with its seasonal food and drinks menus. By day, serving popular brunch dishes of fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes, Chicken & Waffles and Huevos Rancheros as well as their infamous homemade hollandaise sauce on their Eggs Beni crafted by The Buttery chefs, all with the option of adding Bottomless Prosecco on weekends!

By night, serving creative cocktails and an extensive evening menu including tapas and sharing dishes – making it a must-visit in Limerick for both locals and tourists alike.

With 2 locations, The Buttery Bedford Row open for brunch and evening dining, and The Buttery at Browsers open for brunch, you’re spoiled for choice.

From the vibrant decor to the friendly banter from staff, the top quality locally sourced ingredients and the general good vibes of the restaurant – it’s an infectious environment that keeps you wanting more…

Book your experience at The Buttery here.

Check them out online:

Dela Restaurant, Galway

The Dela Restaurant is a farm to fork restaurant with their own coffee roastery located on their family farm in Moycullen, on the proposed Connemara Greenway.

This ensures they have the freshest veg and coffee available for their brunch and evening service.

Their menu is antipodean and US West Coast inspired with breakfast burritos, eggs Benedict’s and the best pancakes in town.

Their busy brunch is served from 9:30am – 3pm 7 days a week (9:30am – 4pm on Sunday), and it is strictly walk ins only.

Their evening service is currently Wednesday – Saturday from 6pm.

Check them out online:

Brother Hubbard, Dublin

Brother Hubbard recently opened a brand new location in Ranelagh Village.

With everything made from scratch, they’ve a menu full to the brim of delicious elements to suit all tastes and preferences throughout the day.

However, where their offering shines the most (with them having won several awards – and they are also currently featured on a Netflix hit “Somebody Feed Phil”) is with their brunch offering.

The Brunch Menu is available 7 days a week with dishes including some of their famous Middle Eastern specials (such as Turkish Eggs Menemen and their Vegan Sabiche) to some items more classically Irish (such as “Da Bomb – a grilled bacon and egg sandwich smothered in a rich cheese sauce) and the Village Butcher Breakfast (buttermilk & potato waffles with Village Butcher’s Sausage, Pork & Bean Ragu and seasonal greens).

The menu caters incredibly well for meat-eaters, vegetarian and vegan diners alike.

If that all wasn’t enough, you can select from Mimosas, Rositas and the stunning “Gazoz” (a seasonal homemade fermented drink served with fragrant fresh herbs) and of course their own Farmhand Coffee blend.

They also have a wonderful selection of freshly baked pastries and cakes, as well as a full kids menu.

Brother Hubbard in Ranelagh is open Monday – Friday from 8:15am – 4:00pm, and Saturday & Sunday from 10.00am – 4:30pm.

Check them out online:

Lab82, Cork

Lab82 is one of the best brunch spots in Cork city.

Located in the lively Victorian Quarter, Lab82 roast their own in-house coffee, and also operate a mouth-watering bakery.

However, the brunch menu is the true star of the show at Lab82.

The wide-ranging menu features classic dishes like Eggs Benedict (2 Poached Eggs with Bacon served on Toast, covered in Hollandaise Sauce), and tasty creations like the Lucha Libre (Fried Potatoes, Chorizo, Harissa Sauce with Caramelised Onion, Pickled Red Onion and Fried Egg).Those with a sweet tooth are also spoilt for choice, as they’ve got a range of different pancakes on offer, and plenty of brownies and cakes to choose from if you’ve got room for dessert.

With indoor and outdoor dining available, Lab82 really is the perfect spot for brunch with friends – no matter what the weather.

They’re open on Thursday from 9.30am to 3pm; and Friday, Saturday, Sunday from 9:30am – 5pm.

Check them out online: