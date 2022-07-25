The Goss Countdown Show is BACK – with Love Island stars Liberty Poole, Paige Turley and Finn Tapp

Goss.ie is excited to announce the return of our #GossCountdown Show, with a star-studded panel of guests.

In partnership with SHEIN, we will be hosting a special live stream event to count down to the final episode of this year’s Love Island on Monday, August 1st from 7.30 pm sharp.

On the night, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Editor Kendra Becker will be joined in person by Love Island 2021 star Liberty Poole and Love Island 2020 winners Paige Turley and Finley Tapp to discuss everything that happened this season.

Taking place at the Iveagh Garden Hotel in Dublin’s city centre, guests will be gifted treats from SHEIN on the night and get a sneak peek of their latest collection.

Plus our attendees will get to enjoy summer drinks by Disaronno, as we delve into the drama of this year’s show.

The #GossCountdown Show will include chats with some of this year’s Islanders too, who will dish the dirt on what really happened in the villa.

From Ekin-Su’s iconic terrace crawl to the most explosive Casa Amor yet, we will be talking about the most dramatic moments of this season, and who we think will win the show.

To celebrate the return of the #GossCountdown Show, we’re giving away a limited number of tickets to our readers to join us on the night.

For a chance to win two tickets to the event, enter our competition on Instagram below.

