The Best Places To Get A Facial This Month

With the hot weather playing havoc with our pores, now is the perfect time for a skin refresh.

Whether you’re battling acne or you just want a healthy glow for summer, there is nothing better than a quality facial treatment to get your skin back to prime condition.

From microneedling to rejuvenating peels and refreshing facials, we have picked the best places to get a facial treatment this month.

Take a look:

1. The Buff Day Spa

The Buff Day Spa established in 2002, is a welcoming haven of tranquility and calm situated in the heart of Dublin’s City Centre, right beside The Gaiety Theatre. Step away from the crowded streets into a beautiful and relaxing environment.

Their expert team of friendly therapists offers a wide range of Medi-spa, Spa and Beauty Treatments, individually tailored to revive and rejuvenate key areas of the body and provide an overall sense of wellbeing.

Their services range from an hour-long treatment to a whole day’s pampering.

The Buff Day Spa offers their new most technologically advanced HydraFacial treatment, it uses patented technology to cleanse, extract, and hydrate.

HydraFacial super serums are made with nourishing ingredients that create an instantly gratifying glow in just 6 steps. All in time to get that Summer Glow!

Find The Buff Day Spa online here:

Website

Facebook

Instagram

2. Essence Day Spa

Essences Day Spa is a healthy living Day Spa and beauty centre for women located in Dublin City Centre, Ireland.

They specialise in Manual Lymphatic Drainage massage for aesthetic treatment and post surgery.

Their therapists are trained in different styles of Massage including, Swedish Relaxing Massage & Deep Tissue, Holistic Massage.

The spa also offers Facial Treatments such as Hydrafacial Deep Cleansing, Organic Pore Facial Cleansing & Microneedling.

Bring balance, connection and healing to your life. Escape to a Magical Haven.

Essences Day Spa are also pioneers of the Renata Franca Method in Ireland and the first one to bring the Miracle Touch Massage to Ireland – well known for its immediate aesthetic results.

Find the Essences Day Spa online here:

Website

Instagram

3. Wicklow Street Clinic

The award-winning Wicklow Street Clinic is an oasis of calm just off Grafton Street in Dublin 2.

The therapists are very dedicated team driven by result-based facials and a plethora of skin transforming treatments. You will emerge from its doors with plumped up and radiant skin using the power of Eminence Organic Skincare.

The brand is renowned for having the same results as cosmeceutical brands by harnessing the power of plants and seeks. It’s a cult favourite with celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Meghan Markle and our own Lucy Kennedy.

During the clinic’s Precription Facial, the therapist will comprehensively examine your skin and listen to your skin concerns.

Targeted Eminence organic technology is used to give you an unforgettable facial that can be tailored over time as and when new skin concerns arise.

While your skin is being transformed, you will deeply relax experiencing a muscle lifting and toning Hungarian massage. This potent facial will be tailored to your skin’s specific.

Check out Wicklow Street Clinic online here:

Website

Instagram

Facebook

4. Skin Smart Clinic

Skin Smart Clinic based in Lucan County Dublin is a multi award winning clinic, scoping up laser and skin clinic off the year 3 times in 2020, 2021 and 2022 with the Irish Enterprise Awards.

The clinic offers a diverse range of treatments to suit all skin types male and female. Located in beautiful surroundings overlooking the Italian Embassy, with private spacious treatment rooms you immediately feel relaxed and cared for.

Their extensive skin care consultations are a must at the clinic. At your skin consultation, your experienced Aesthetic Therapist will asses your skin take photos and design a treatment program to target your skin concerns, whether its anti-aging, acne, rosacea, thread veins, sun damage, scarring, injectables or general skin health.

Their clinic injector Doctor Tara is extremely experienced with over 15 years experience in the industry she is an expert in injectables, you are in good hands.

Treatments include anti wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, lip fillers, Wow Fusion, tear trough filler, excessive sweating and chemical peels. Consultations are complimentary and you can have treatment on the same day during your consult if you wish.

They also have a semi permanent makeup artist at the clinic, qualified in Phi Brows.

Shannon is an absolute professional when it comes to defining the brows or lips. If your lips lack colour and definition or brows are thinning from over plucking this treatment is a must again everything can be book on line!

Check out the Skin Smart Clinic online here:

Facebook

Instagram

Website

Book an appointment