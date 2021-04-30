Treat yourself to some stunning new scents!

The Best Irish Candle Brands To Shop Online

We don’t know about you, but we’re slightly addicted to buying candles on a regular basis…

Now more than ever, it’s so important to shop local and support small businesses, so we’ve compiled a list of our favourite Irish candle brands to shop online.

From sweet floral scents to more earthy fragrances, these brands have got something for everyone.

Max Benjamin

Max Benjamin was created 12 years ago from Orla’s love of candle making, discovered on a summer spent in America during college.

She brought this love home to the Wicklow mountains and merged it with her love for the outdoors and her family lifestyle, naming Max Benjamin after her twin boys Max and Benjamin

Now working together with her two brothers Mark and David, their studio is based in the Wicklow hills, nestled amongst their family homes.

Max Benjamin‘s scented candles, which retail at €25, are made from 100% natural soy waxes, paired with wicks made from lead free Italian cotton.

Their vegan and cruelty-free candles are hand poured in Enniskerry, and have a minimum burn time of 40 hours.

Their glass vessels are also fully recyclable and reusable, with candle refills available to encourage reuse.

Ad

Our favourite scents have to be Dodici, and Lemongrass & Ginger.

Dodici, meaning 12 in Italian, is a spicy uplifting fragrance with notes of Sicilian lemon and marjoram on a backdrop of Tuscan lavender with a hint of oils of rosemary.

Lemongrass & Ginger is fragranced with subtle citrus herbs and a mild woody spiced ginger – this scent is perfect for your kitchen or bathroom as it gives a cleansing and uplifting aroma.

To shop their full range of candles, check out their website here. Also make sure to follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

Ad

Wix and Wax Ireland

Wix and Wax Ireland, founded by best friends Chantell and Danielle, is based in Ennis, Co. Clare.

They began their business at home during the first coronavirus lockdown, and have since moved to a purpose built facility in just a few short months.

They offer a range of beautiful home fragrances, including wax melts, candles and room sprays – and a range of accessories like wax burners and storage jars.

Ad

They also work with other businesses to create their own bespoke fragrance lines.

Wix and Wax Ireland is a responsible enterprise, making thoughtful and conscious decisions about every part of their business.

From their sourcing and manufacturing methods, the raw materials they use, to the predominantly recyclable and reusable packaging.

Plus, their products are soy based, vegan friendly and cruelty free.

Wix and Wax Ireland also do a lot of fundraising for charities, and their latest campaign is for Water Safety Ireland in memory of Danielle’s brother Jack who passed away after a drowning accident.

Ad

To shop their full range of products, check out their website here. Also make sure to follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

Sómas

This candle brand is named Sómas, the Irish word for ‘Ease’ or ‘Comfort’.

Sómas aspires to capture the magic of the Irish landscape through an array of luxury scents.

With two collections Só (Irish for luxury, full of herbal and floral scents) and Fiádh (Irish for wild, a perfect mix of fruity and citrus notes), you are bound to find your favourite new scent.

Ad

All the products are handcrafted with love in a Cork studio using natural soy wax, cotton wicks and reusable jars.

The signature hexagonal packaging is also inspired by the Legends of St. Gobnait, and designed to resemble a honeycomb – which is believed to bring joy, good luck and new life.

To shop their full range of candles, check out their website here. Also make sure to follow them on Instagram.

Ad

Sensah Candles

Sensah Candles launched in 2020 by Cindy Flynn, a self confessed candle addict.

Eager to create a more natural product, each candle is biodegradable and contains soy wax made purely from soy beans, containing no toxins or carcinogens.

The brand also offers eco lead free wick candles, and wood wick candles – which give a lovely crackling sound as they burn, creating a nice ambience.

Their candles are made in small batches of 8-10 at a time, all hand poured, ensuring the utmost care goes into each one.

There are a variety of scents available, as well as wax melts, and products can be shipped anywhere in Ireland for €6.20.

All candles also come packaged in a gift box with a ribbon or biodegradable pouch, depending on the customers preference.

Their website is officially launching in May, but for now you can order from Sensah Candles by dropping Cindy a DM on Instagram.