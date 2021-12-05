The Best Gifts From Irish Brands This Christmas

Now more than ever, it’s so important to support Irish businesses.

And with Christmas just around the corner, shopping local is the best gift you can give to Irish business owners who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

From Irish made jewellery to sustainable clothing, we’ve rounded up some of the best Irish businesses to shop from this Christmas:

Bond Hair Health

Bond Hair Health is a new and innovative Irish business founded by two friends that share a creative flair, passion, and drive for hair.

Committed to bringing revolutionary changes to the hair industry, they plan to inspire, educate and empower their clients. Offering tailored treatment plans for women, men, and teens, they really do have everyone covered.

If you’re stuck for gift ideas this Christmas, what could be better than the gift of healthy hair?

The ladies at Bond Hair Health have Christmas all wrapped up for you with a range of amazing gifting options on the ‘Festive No Brainers’ section of their website, and there’s something for everyone to suit all budgets!

With a range of gift sets and E-Vouchers on offer, they also have custom-made gifting options for someone who wants that specially tailored service.

Simply choose your budget, tell them a bit about who it’s for, and they’ll do the rest.

There are four stunning packages to choose from, offering a beautiful selection of products, gift-wrapped and delivered, ready to wow that someone special.

· Day to Day Essentials (1-3 items) – €50.00

· Essentials Plus Styling (3-6 items) – €100.00

· Weekend Pampering (6-8 items) – €150.00

· The Full Works (8-10 items) – €200.00

Check out their website here, and make sure to follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

The Divine Foodie

The Divine Foodie creates fabulous artisan food platters and hampers that will make your Christmas truly divine this year.

They have gifts for all the foodies in your life, and are perfect for those who are notoriously difficult to buy for!

This year treat your loved one to a Divine Christmas Hamper hand-packed with homemade signature chutneys and delicious Irish artisan products, or else put a smile on their face with the Deluxe Bamboo Platter filled with five types of cheeses, four different cured meats and a variety of fruits, olives and crackers.

The Divine Foodie delivers gifts and hampers all around Dublin, Wicklow and parts of Meath and Kildare, as well as offering collections in the Kilcoole area.

Check out their website here, and make sure to follow them on Instagram.

Fódla

Fódla is an Irish sustainable clothing brand that believes in fashion with the Earth in mind.

All garments, which are printed in Dublin, are made from a combination of organic cotton and recycled polyester, and are delivered in 100% recyclable packaging.

Fódla stands for more than just profit, as they donate 5% of each sale to Homeless Charities throughout Ireland.

Their latest collection, which is inspired by Irish folklore, will fit neatly under any tree this Christmas!

Shop the full Fódla range online here, and make sure to check them out on Instagram @fodla_clothing.

Seoidín Jewellery

Born from a passion for unique jewellery design, coupled with a love for the unmatchable beauty of the Irish landscape, Seoidín founder Maureen Harrison takes her inspiration from her surroundings when creating her collections.

Seoidín, an Irish word meaning ‘little jewel’, started in the west of Ireland back in 1996 and from there has thrived and grown, now with 4 shop locations across the country including two in Ennis, Co. Clare, one in Limerick city and one in Skerries, Co.Dublin.

Their online presence accelerated as businesses went into lockdown last year, and you can now shop their signature hand-hammered rings, delicate woven gold pendants, and some gorgeous unique gems at www.seoidin.com.

You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Writers Tears’ Irish Whiskey

A marriage of inspiration and art, Writers’ Tears is inspired by the golden era of Irish Whiskey, pot still distillation and its deep, lasting bond with creative thinkers and artists that defined Irish culture in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The dream of the dreamer, Writers’ Tears recreates age old whiskey for the modern palate.

Since its creation in 2009, Writers’ Tears has gone on to become one of Ireland’s most awarded whiskey’s, constantly striving for better by experimenting with new casks and finishes.

Best enjoyed with a dash of inspiration and a thirst for curiosity, Writers Tears’ Irish Whiskey is a truly perfect gift to give this Christmas.

Check out their website here, and make sure to follow them on Instagram.

Sleek N Easy

Sleek N Easy Hair Finishing Stick is the perfect stocking filler and/or kris kindle present this Christmas!

Say goodbye to flyways & baby hairs and say hello to your new BFF! This mascara-like wand is the perfect tool for creating effortless sleek hairstyles on the go, for any occasion.

Since launching only two months ago, these popular products are selling fast and are available for only €14.99.

Buy online from the Sleek N Easy website and check out their Instagram and TikTok accounts @sleekneasy.

Valentina Fine Diamonds

Valentina Fine Diamonds, located in Dublin’s historic Powerscourt Townhouse, is an Italian-inspired, small Irish business.

Having lived and worked in Rome for many years, the founder wanted to bring a little piece of refined elegance and contemporary Italian aesthetic to Dublin City.

Specialising in modern and antique luxury jewellery, Valentina Fine Diamonds is the perfect destination for all your diamond gifting needs this festive season.

For all you guys popping the question this December, this beautiful brand has the most sensational selection of engagement rings that any woman would just adore.

Valentina Fine Diamonds also has a stunning collection of diamond earrings, bracelets, pendants, and some gemstone magic.

Make sure to put Valentina Fine Diamonds down as your go-to Irish jewellers for all your sparkle dreams this Christmas.

Check out their website here, and make sure to follow them on Instagram.

FB Fitted Clothing

FB Fitted is a stunning Irish athleisure clothing brand, based in Co. Cork.

They first launched in September 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, but have been hugely successful ever since.

FB Fitted pride themselves on creating good quality for money products, and they use 100% recyclable packaging.

The FB Fitted cropped fleeces and unisex cargo bottoms are the brands best sellers, and we can see why!

View the full FB Fitted clothing collection online at fbfitted.net, and pick up something for your loved one this Christmas.

FB Fitted are planning another big drop as they release their new ‘Dare To Dream’ graphic hoodies collection next week. So, stay up to date and follow them on Instagram so you don’t miss out.

Less Watches

If you’re on the hunt for a high-quality watch for your loved-one this Christmas, look no further than Less Watches.

For those who want more style with LESS environmental impact, their unisex watches combine a strap made from upcycled surf wetsuits and a minimalist, stainless steel case with 5ATM water resistance.

Founded by an Irish designer and inspired by the stark Atlantic coast of the West of Ireland, each strap is hand sewn making each watch unique to you.

Shop their full range of watches online here, and make sure to follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Blu’s PJ’s Box

Blu’s PJ’s Box is an Irish-owned pyjama company that offers one-off purchases, and Ireland’s only pyjama subscription!

After two years in business, this Christmas is going to be their busiest yet thanks to the quality of their gift boxes and luxury pyjamas.

From personalised pyjamas for women, adults, and kids – they have a huge selection to choose from online.

Check out their website here, and make sure to follow them on Instagram and Facebook.