The Best Gifts For Him From Life Style Sports

For the Trend Setter

Nike Tech Fleece Crew Neck Sweatshirt

The Nike Tech Fleece Crew Neck Sweatshirt updates a classic silhouette with lightweight double-sided spacer fabric for added warmth without extra weight.

Paired with a black jacket, this sweatshirt is super stylish for the cold winter months – and it features an interior pocket in the sleeve to hold your essentials.

Pick it up HERE for €90.

Adidas Essentials Gilet Jacket

We love this gilet jacket from Adidas, as it’s light enough to layer and warm enough for stand-alone wear in milder weather.

The insulated vest seals in heat, and features the brand’s classic white stripes on the shoulders.

Check it out HERE for €80.

Columbia Lodge Pullover Jacket

You can never go wrong with the gift of a good quality jacket, and this one from Columbia is ideal for those who love the great outdoors.

The water-resistant, lightly insulated jacket features a hood and kangaroo pocket flap, and zippered hand pockets to keep your personal items safe.

You can pick it up HERE for €160.

For the Runner

Nike Sphere Winter Element Half Zip Top

The Nike Sphere Top delivers warmth for miles with soft fleece fabric, making it the perfect gift for the runner in your life.

Powered by Nike Therma fabric, this top will help manage your body’s natural heat to keep you warm, and Nike’s Dri-FIT technology will keep you dry and comfortable.

The half zip design features an internal guard to help keep the elements out, and the thumbholes convert into mittens to help keep your hands warm.

You can get this top HERE for €75.

Nike Therma Winter Running Pant

The Nike Therma Pants set you up for cold-weather success with a warm, zonal water-repellent design.

Lightweight woven fabric at the upper thigh features a durable finish for wet weather, and a zippered pocket at the back will store your phone in a water-repellent liner.

Check them out HERE for €60.

Nike Essential Running Hat and Glove Set

This Nike hat and glove set is ideal for those who love running during the cold winter months.

It’s so important to have the right gear as a runner, and this set is definitely an essential at just €35.

You can shop this set HERE.

Asics Mens GT-1000 9

It’s so important to invest in a good pair of runners for exercise, and this pair from Asics are so popular.

The GT-1000 9 running shoe is the epitome of lightweight comfort, that’s also a functional style for runners seeking a stable and supportive ride.

Along with a host of advanced technical features to support you through the miles, these trainers also sport a more breathable mesh, and a versatile design that’s easy to pair with your running gear.

Check them out HERE for €120.

For the Fitness Lover

Under Armour MK1 Graphic T-Shirt

Gym-goers are always in need of a good workout top, and this t-shirt from Under Armour is ideal.

This top features lightweight HeatGear fabric for comfort, in a stylish black design.

Get it HERE for €40.

Under Armour Vanish Woven Shorts

Match the above t-shirt with these gym shorts from Under Armour.

These men’s shorts have a fitted cut, and UA Microthread technology in the fabric ensures they dry quickly, don’t cling or chafe, and stretch with you easily.

They’re also finished with anti-odour technology, to keep your gym gear fresh for longer.

Priced at just €45, you can check them out HERE.

Nike Metcon 6

The most breathable version yet, the Nike Metcon 6 helps keep your foot cool when you’re going full steam in the gym.

It stands up to the push and pull of heavily weighted and high-intensity workouts, delivering stability and durability.

A removable Hyperlift insert also lets you adjust the height under your heel from one set to the next – ideal for those who love lifting weights!

You can get them HERE for €130.

Urban Fitness Vinyl Coated Kettlebell 14kg

With gyms closed for most of this year, so many people got into the habit of doing their own workouts at home.

Of course in order to do this, you need the correct equipment – and this kettlebell from Urban Fitness is ideal for those who’ve created their own gym at home.

Priced at €60, you can pick it up HERE.

Adidas Door Gym

Another great item to add to your home workout kit is this Door Gym from Adidas.

The Adidas Door Gym is designed to build your upper body strength, as you can perform 3 pull-up variations which target biceps, shoulders, upper back, lower back and core.

The adidas Door Gym uses a counterbalance system to secure itself to most doors in your home, and it can also be used on the floor to give you a greater range of movement for press ups and dips, which target your chest and triceps.

You can get it HERE for just €45.

For the Trainer Obsessed

Nike Air Max 90

If you’re a Nike Air Max fan, you’re going to love these.

The Nike Air Max 90 stays true to its OG roots with the iconic Waffle outsole, stitched overlays and classic TPU accents.

Fresh colours give this shoe a modern look, while Max Air cushioning adds comfort to your journey.

You can them HERE for €140.

Nike React Vision PRM 3M

The Nike React Vision PRM 3M delivers unparalleled comfort through Nike React technology, and an ultra-plush tongue.

Aside from being super comfortable, the colour pop design will spice up any outfit in your wardrobe.

Priced at €140, you can check them out HERE.

Nike Air Max 270

The Nike Air Max 270 draws inspiration from Air Max icons, showcasing Nike’s greatest innovation with its large window and fresh array of colours.

The Max Air 270 unit delivers all-day comfort, and the stretchy inner sleeve and bootie-like construction creates a personalised fit.

You can get them HERE for €150.

