The BEST Gifts For Capturing Memories This Christmas, From Instax

Christmas is fast approaching, and to ensure you get everything you need on your shopping list, now is the time to start getting your Christmas pressies.

It’s no secret that 2020 has been a tough year for so many, so now more than ever, we’re putting a lot of extra thought into our Christmas shopping.

With that being said, this year, why not add a Fujifilm instax camera to your shopping list?

Any of their cameras would make the perfect gift this Christmas – so you can capture precious memories this festive season with the people you love.

Check out our favourite models below:

Mini 11

Fujifilm launched the brand new instax mini 11, a stylish renewal of the popular mini model, earlier this year.

Designed to fit seamlessly into your everyday life, this little gem is easy to use so anyone can jump behind the lens.

The built-in one-touch selfie lens means you can easily share the frame, and the automatic exposure ensures no one gets lost in the background.

It’s also available in a range of colours – including Blush Pink, Charcoal Grey, Ice White, Lilac Purple, and Sky Blue.

You can pick up the instax mini 11 for €80, or else the mini 11 bundle for €100 – which includes the Camera, Camera Case, 10 shots of film, 10 LED Lights and Pegs and 10 Double Sided Stickers.

You can also purchase an Accessory Kit for €25 – which includes a Camera Case, Wallet (29 Prints), and 10x Card Banners.

Available from Fujifilm stockists nationwide – click HERE to see a list of stores.

SQ1

Designed to turn heads, the instax SQUARE SQ1 embraces simplicity via function and design, to effortlessly produce atmospheric square photos that give you more of what you want in every shot.

With automatic exposure and an easy to snap Selfie Mode, the stylish SQ1 will open up a bigger world of possibilities.

The SQ1 is available in three colours – Terracotta Orange, Glacier Blue, and Chalk White.

The camera retails at €130, and is available from Fujifilm stockists nationwide – click HERE to see a list of stores.

Mini LiPlay

The Mini LiPlay may be the smallest instax ever, but this all-new 2-in-1 hybrid instant camera throws an almighty punch.

For starters, this isn’t just an instant camera, it’s also a smart little printer, so you can print photos straight from your phone.

The camera boasts a digital LCD screen and a selfie mirror, so you can make sure you’re happy with the photos you print, and it features 30 smart and quirky frames and filters.

On top of all that, the LiPlay has a fun sound recording setting, and you can also control the camera directly from your Smartphone via the app.

The Mini LiPlay is available in five colours – Blush Gold, Dark Gray, Elegant Black, Stone White, and the Limited Edition Beige Gold.

The camera retails at €170, and is available from Fujifilm stockists nationwide – click HERE to see a list of stores.

Mini Link

The instax mini Link printer is the perfect present for those who capture most of their memories through a smartphone.

By connecting wirelessly to your smartphone, the mini Link closes the gap between memories and physical prints – AND fun and functionality.

It’ll even bring friends and family together for fast-paced fun, thanks to the Match Test and Party Mode.

With pioneering motion control, LED lights, print from video feature, plus numerous other creative modes, this little printer is something you’ll treasure forever and ever and ever…

The instax mini Link is available in four colours – Ash White, Dark Denim, Dusky Pink and the Limited Edition Beige Gold.

The printer retails at €120, and is available from Fujifilm stockists nationwide – click HERE to see a list of stores.

At the moment, you can also pick up the Ash White Mini Link bundle (which includes an album and wire pegs with LED lights) for the same price.

For more information about Fujifilm's range of instax cameras, check out their website www.instax.ie.