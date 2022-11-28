The best deals from SHEIN’s Cyber Monday Sale

Get ready to save some more money on your shopping, as SHEIN’s Cyber Monday Sale is here!

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to making the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.

This Cyber Monday, SHEIN is offering up to 85% off on clothes, accessories and more.

Use the code 25DEAL at check-out to get a further discounts on your order*.

We’ve rounded up some of the popular retailer’s best Cyber Monday deals.

Take a look:

Solid Dual Pockets Zipper Up Hooded Down Coat

If you’re in need of a new comfy coat this winter, then look no further than SHEIN.

This hooded coat is currently on sale for just €46.49, down a whopping 37% from €74.

Buy your this Cyber Monday here.

Flap Pocket Raw Cut Denim Dress

How fab is this denim midi dress?

Featuring pockets and button up details, this is a must-have Cyber Monday purchase.

Get yours for just €30.99 here.

Felegant Dual Pockets Cable Knit Open Front Cardigan

Autumn/winter is all about layering, so a cosy cardigan is a wardrobe staple.

This cable knit cardigan is available in beige, black, grey, and mocha brown.

The beige is currently on sale for just €21.99 here.

SHEIN SXY Shawl Neck Open Front Blazer & Pants Suit

Add a pop of colour to your office attire with this stunning green suit. It comes with a open front blazer and a pair of fitted pants, and we love it! Get it on sale for just €27.49 here. Contrast Panel Zip Up Hoodie & Sweatpants This matching hoodie and sweatpants set is going to fly off the shelves. This Cyber Monday, it is on sale for just €16.99. Get it before it’s gone here. Solid Backless Satin Tube Dress *Adds to basket immediately* This gorgeous green strapless dress can be dressed up with a pair of heels and some statement earrings, or wore with a denim jacket and some flats for a more casual look. It is only €3.99 in SHEIN’s Cyber Monday sale here. SHEIN X EMILY SMITH High Waist Seam Front PU Leather Pants PU leather pants are so in right now, and these ones are currently 22% off in SHEIN’s Cyber Monday sale. The high waisted pants were made in collaboration with designer Emily Smith, and they feature both front AND back pockets. Buy them for just €17.99 here. Graphic Print Surplice Neck Belted Dress We are obsessed with this dress. The dramatic print on the skirt will have you turning heads wherever you go, while the belt will have your waist looking snatched. Buy this piece for just €13.99 here. *The code 25DEAL will get you 15% off on orders over €49, 20% off orders over €79, and 25% off orders over €119.