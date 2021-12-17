The Best Christmas Gifts for Beauty Lovers

It can be hard to know what to get your beauty obsessed bestie for Christmas, especially when there’s so much to choose from.

So to make life a little easier for you, we’ve listed some gorgeous gift ideas from humm partners below, including our favourite beauty brands.

We love surprising our loved-ones with presents over the festive season, but Christmas shopping can be a stressful time for many – especially if you’re on a budget.

If you’ve got a list of great gifts for your friends and family but are unsure how you’re going to pay for them in the run up to Christmas, humm is here to help.

humm is a payment plan facility which will help you budget better when Christmas shopping this year.

A huge list of retailers have already partnered with humm, meaning you can buy gifts across a wide range of stores this festive season.

Check out our top picks for beauty lovers below:

Idol Eyes Set – Kash Beauty

We love this Idol Eyes set from Keilidh Cashell’s makeup brand, Kash Beauty.

This perfectly packaged set includes the brand’s gorgeous Pink Pearl Topper and Charm Lashes – the ideal duo to create glam makeup looks this festive season.

You can get it here for €19.95.

Travel Mirror – Glam Doll

You can never go wrong with the gift of a good makeup mirror, and Glam Doll has an amazing range of them.

The Glam Doll Marble LED Travel Mirror is the perfect present for beauty lovers as it features adjustable, colour changing LED bulbs – so they no longer have to worry about terrible lighting.

Each portable mirror comes with its own coordinating 10x magnifying mirror, and a handy USB charger.

You can get it here for €79.99.

Once Upon A Tan Set – BPerfect

The Once Upon A Tan Set from BPerfect is the ultimate gift for fake tan fanatics.

This festive set has everything you need to achieve the perfect bronze, including the 10 Second Tan Strawberry Tanning Mousse, the brand new Body Talk Liquid Lustre, and a Double Velvet Duo Tanning Mitt Set.

The best news? You can get it right here for the reduced price of €23.

Luxury Marble Brush Set – Inglot

There’s nothing better than a brand new set of makeup brushes, and this Luxury Marble Brush Set from Inglot has everything you need to get glam.

The ultra-soft 7 piece brush set features a Large Loose Powder Brush, a flat headed Foundation Brush, a soft focus Blush & Bronze Brush, Eyebrow & Eyeliner Brush, and three multi-use Blending Brushes.

Packaged in a luxurious Travel Case, you can buy the set online here for €50.

Dermalogica Discover Healthy Skin Kit – Skin Emporio

If there’s someone in your life who’s skincare obsessed, Skin Emporio have some amazing sets on offer from huge brands like Environ, Image and Dermalogica.

We love this Dermalogica Discover Healthy Skin Kit as its a perfect introduction to the brand with a collection of their most popular products for all skin types.

The set contains the Precleanse Deep Cleansing Oil, Special Cleansing Gel, Daily Microfoliant, and Skin Smoothing Cream Moisturiser.

You can get it here for €42.

Let It Glow Gift Set – Carter Beauty Cosmetics

This gift set collaboration from Carter Beauty Cosmetics and Beverly Hills Formuala is a great gift for all the glam gals out there.

It contains the Cherry Bomb Mixed Face & Eye Palette, Come Hither Lengthening Mascara, Steadfast Liquid Liner Pen, Free Speech Lip Tint Shade: Jo & Diana, Bounce & Blend Beauty Sponge, Perfect White Extreme White Toothpaste, BHF Professional White Advanced 2 in Whitening Kit, and the BHF 5008 Filaments Toothbrush.

Carter Beauty’s most popular makeup must-haves combined with Beverly Hills Formula’s ultimate teeth whitening regime gives you everything you need to GLOW this season.

You can buy it online here for €29.99.

humm is the ultimate buy now, pay later solution – and they offer a range of payment plans to suit you.

The payment plan facility allows you to budget better by paying off items below €500 interest fee in 5 fortnightly instalments, or 3 monthly payments slices.

And if you’re looking to make a bigger purchase with humm, you can pay off items between €500 – €999.99 over 6 – 12 months.

Purchases over €1000 can be paid in instalments over 24 – 60 months, and certain retailers will even allow you to spend up to €30,000, and repay the amount over 6 years.

Check out humm‘s full list of retail partners here.

Fancy using humm to do your Christmas shopping on a budget? Simply complete an application online here, which will be assessed by their team.

If you’re approved for finance with humm, you can start making purchases in their multiple retail partner stores straight away.

Please note to be eligible for humm, you must meet the following criteria:

Be at least 18 years of age

Provide proof of PPS number & address

Be an Irish citizen or permanent resident of Ireland

Earn a minimum taxable income of €1,000 per month

Have a current credit/debit card and a photo ID

Have a good credit history

Find out more about how humm works via their website here.