You can save some serious cash on a range of items

The Best Black Friday Weekend Deals On Life Style Sports

Life Style Sports have had some incredible offers on their site all week, as part of their Black Friday sale.

This weekend, they’re finishing off their mega deals by offering 20% off almost everything site wide (Friday – Monday).

It’s so important to shop Irish this year, and Life Style Sports are also offering FREE fast delivery and extended returns on all orders in the run up to Christmas.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or nabbing a gift for a loved-one, you’re sure to save some serious cash on the Life Style Sports website this weekend.

Check out some of our top picks below:

Nike Womens Colour Block One Leggings

You can never go wrong with a good pair of leggings, and Nike are the best of the best.

These non-sheer Nike leggings are super versatile, and the waistband is contoured with a V shape on the back to give you a smooth silhouette.

The design also includes 2 hidden pockets in the mid-rise waistband, so you can easily hold your essentials.

These leggings usually retail at €50, but with 20% off – you can get them HERE for €40.

Under Armour Womens Sportlette Sports Bra

Built for light-support activity and all-day comfort, this sports bra is perfect for yoga lovers.

Super-smooth, double-layer HeatGear® fabric delivers superior next-to-skin feel, and the unique front and back strap detail looks super stylish.

You can get it HERE for the reduced price of €24.

Adidas Originals Womens Short Puffer Jacket

Puffer jackets are so on trend at the moment, and we love this maroon and pink style from Adidas.

This fashionable (and functional) jacket features fleece-lined pockets, and hidden inner ribbed cuffs for extra warmth and comfort.

It usually retails at €110, but this weekend you can get it for just €88 right HERE.

Adidas Originals Womens Sleek Vegan Trainers

If you’re on the hunt for a new pair of go-to runners, look no further than the vegan version of the Adidas Sleek trainers.

These will make a great staple in your wardrobe – as you can pair them with jeans, leggings, or even style them with a dress.

Originally priced at €90, you can get them HERE for €72.

Under Armour Womens Rival Fleece Hoodie

If you’re in the market for some new gym gear, you should add this Under Armour hoodie to your basket.

Designed to keep you dry during exercise, it’s fleece material will also keep you warm during the colder months.

Aside from everything else, we love it’s lilac colour, and think it would look great with a pair of black gym leggings.

Get it HERE for the reduced price of €48.

Nike Womens Air Max 90

If you’re a Nike Air Max fan, you’re going to love these.

The pink and purple colour gives these trainers a modern look, and the Max Air cushioning adds superior comfort.

Originally priced at €140, you can get these HERE for €112.

Nike Womens React Infinity Run Flyknit

If you’re on the hunt for a really good pair of running shoes, look no further than the Nike React trainers.

The Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit is designed to help reduce injury and keep you on the run, with more foam and improved upper details to provide a secure and cushioned feel.

It also features 3 distinct layers to help keep your foot secure, and a wider shape to provide a more stable ride, helping release energy with every step.

The trainers retail at €160, but with 20% off, you can get them HERE for €128.

Adidas Adult Leinster 20/21 Home Jersey

Life Style Sports are the exclusive retail partner of Leinster Rugby, and this weekend they’re offering 20% off their 20/21 Home Jersey.

The jersey design has been inspired by the number that is assigned to Leinster Rugby players when they make their first senior appearance for the province.

This would make such a great gift for Leinster fans this Christmas, and you can get it HERE for the reduced price of €64.

Under Armour Mens Fleece Half Zip

We love the style of this fleece from Under Armour.

The light, breathable fabric is perfect for working out, and stretches for superior mobility.

The jackets soft inner layer also traps heat, to keep you warm and comfortable during the colder months.

Usually priced at €55, you can get this fleece for €44 right HERE.

Nike Mens Air Max 270 React ENG

Nike’s first lifestyle Air Max meets the softest, smoothest and most resilient foam yet in the Nike Air Max 270 React ENG.

The Max Air 270 unit and full-length Nike React foam midsole deliver unrivalled, all-day comfort – and the design looks super slick too.

These trainers usually retail at €160, but you can them for €128 right HERE. NIKE

MENS CLUB CREW NECK SWEATSHIRT

Nike Mens Club Crew Neck Sweatshirt

You can never go wrong with a crew neck sweatshirt, and we love this one from Nike.

A closet staple, the Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Crew combines a classic embroidered logo on the left chest with the soft comfort of fleece for an elevated everyday look.

Brushed-back fleece is soft and smooth against the skin, and ribbing around the hem and cuffs ensure a secure fit.

At 20% off, you can pick this up HERE for €36.

Adidas Terrex Parley Hiking Shoes

If you or someone in your life loves hiking, the Adidas Terrex Parley Hiking Shoes should go straight in your basket.

Made for extended comfort and long distance hikes, these shoes offer long lasting cushioning, energy return and high adaptability on rocky surfaces.

The adidas Primeknit upper also wraps the foot in adaptive support and ultralight comfort.

Usually priced at €200, you can pick these up HERE for €160.

To check out more Cyber Week deals, visit lifestylesports.com.