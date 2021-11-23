The Best Black Friday Deals For Fashion

Black Friday is an amazing time to update your wardrobe, especially if you’re on a budget.

A range of fashion brands are offering huge savings on clothing, accessories and footwear with their Black Friday deals this month, and we’ve listed the best places to shop.

Whether you’re lusting after a designer bag or on the hunt for the perfect winter coat, we’ve got you covered with this list of fashion brands offering big discounts.

If you’ve got your eye on some Black Friday deals but are unsure how you’re going to pay for them this side of Christmas, we’ve got the ultimate solution.

humm is a payment plan facility which will help you budget better when you’re Black Friday shopping this year.

They’ve already partnered with a huge list of retailers, who have some amazing Black Friday deals this month.

Check out the best fashion brand deals below:

Designer Exchange

Designer Exchange is one of our favourite places to shop for pre-loved designer items.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a Louis Vuitton handbag, or a fabulous pair of Chanel sunglasses – they have an extensive range of designer bags and accessories up for grabs.

This Black Friday weekend, Designer Exchange are offering a massive discount on over 150 pieces.

And if you don’t have the available funds to make that big designer purchase, you can split the cost thanks to their partnership with humm.

You can shop their Black Friday deals from November 26 – 29th online here.

Pamela Scott

For those hoping to update their wardrobe this Black Friday, we’ve got some good news for you.

Pamela Scott is offering up to 70% off items in their mega Black Friday sale, saving you serious cash on a range of stunning dresses, jackets, footwear, and more.

You shop their Black Friday sale right here.

McElhinneys

Popular department store McElhinneys is celebrating Black Friday in a big way this year.

Across womenswear, menswear, and kids clothes, McElhinneys are offering up to 50% selected items.

With prices slashed on brands like Calvin Klein and French Connection, there’s huge savings to be made this Black Friday in-store and online.

You can shop their Black Friday deals here.

Skechers

Another brand offering big savings in the lead up to Black Friday is Skechers.

On a range of select styles, Skechers have slashed prices by up to 30% – saving you money and that brand new pair of runners you’ve been wanting.

You can shop their early Black Friday sale here.

Hanley & Co

Ireland’s leading designer menswear store Hanley & Co is offering up to 30% off a range of items in their Black Friday sale this year.

With big brands like Armani and BOSS included in the sale, there’s serious savings to be made.

You can shop their sale right now here.

humm is the ultimate buy now, pay later solution – and they offer a range of payment plans to suit you.

The payment plan facility allows you to budget better by paying off items below €500 interest fee in 5 fortnightly instalments, or 3 monthly payments slices.

And if you’re looking to make a bigger purchase with humm, you can pay off items between €500 – €999.99 over 6 – 12 months.

Purchases over €1000 can be paid in instalments over 24 – 60 months, and certain retailers will even allow you to spend up to €30,000, and repay the amount over 6 years.

Check out humm‘s full list of retail partners here.

Fancy using humm to budget better this Black Friday? Simply complete an application online here, which will be assessed by their team.

If you’re approved for finance with humm, you can start making purchases in their multiple retail partner stores straight away.

Please note to be eligible for humm, you must meet the following criteria:

Be at least 18 years of age

Provide proof of PPS number & address

Be an Irish citizen or permanent resident of Ireland

Earn a minimum taxable income of €1,000 per month

Have a current credit/debit card and a photo ID

Have a good credit history

Find out more about how humm works via their website here.