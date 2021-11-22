The Best Black Friday Deals For Beauty Lovers

Black Friday is the perfect time to get all your beauty bits at bargain prices, whether it’s your favourite products or must have treatments.

A host of amazing brands are offering huge discounts with their Black Friday deals this month, and we’ve listed the best places to shop if you’re beauty obsessed.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a gorgeous new eyeshadow palette, or looking to save on laser hair removal, we’ve got you covered with this mega list of beauty brands.

If you’ve got your eye on some Black Friday deals but are unsure how you’re going to pay for them this side of Christmas, we’ve got the ultimate solution.

humm is a payment plan facility which will help you budget better when you’re Black Friday shopping this year.

They’ve already partnered with a huge list of retailers, who have some amazing Black Friday deals this month.

Check out the best beauty brand deals below:

Skin Emporio

Are you obsessed with all things skincare? Well we’ve got some good news for you…

Skin Emporio are offering huge discounts on a range of bundles from their best-selling brands this month, including Image Skincare, SkinCeuticals, Murad, Dermalogica, and RevitaLash.

Offers are available in-store at Jervis Shopping Centre, or else you can shop their Black Friday deals online here.

Kash Beauty

Keilidh Cashell’s popular makeup brand Kash Beauty have some incredible offers on some of their most popular products this Black Friday.

Whether you’re looking for false eyelashes, lip kits, eyeshadow palettes, makeup brushes or her FULL Secret Treasure Collection, now is the time to treat yourself or a loved one.

Check out all the offers here.

Glam Doll

If you’re hoping to upgrade your home glam station, now is the time to do it.

Glam Doll has an amazing selection of Hollywood mirrors, dressing tables, beauty organisers, and specialty lighting – basically everything you need to create your own beauty studio at home.

This Black Friday, November 26, Glam Doll are offering 25% off their Mirrors and Glam Stations, and you can split the cost thanks to their partnership with humm.

You can shop their Black Friday deals online here.

Thérapie Clinic

Have you always wanted to invest in some cosmetic treatments for yourself but couldn’t justify the price? Well, now is the perfect time to get booking…

Thérapie Clinic is offering some amazing savings in their Black Friday sale this year, and they’re not to be missed.

With clinics across the country, you can save up to 75% off laser hair removal, up to 25% off their Skin Shop, and up to 65% off body contouring treatments.

There’s also a 3 for 2 offer on cosmetic injections, and a special €200 discount on their Smile Treatment.

Check out their full list of Black Friday deals here.

Inglot

One of our favourite beauty brands, Inglot, is celebrating Black Friday in a big way this year.

With savings of up to €65, they’ve a range of discounted bundles available to shop on their website right now – including amazing products from their collaboration with Maura Higgins.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a new brush set, or a fab new lip combo – you can shop their Black Friday deals here.

Carter Beauty Cosmetics

Another popular makeup brand taking part in Black Friday this year is Carter Beauty Cosmetics.

Founded by beauty guru Marissa Carter, you can get 40% off all their products online over Black Friday weekend, starting from Friday, November 26.

From brush sets to contour palettes, Carter Beauty Cosmetics has everything you need to get glam.

You can shop their full range online here.

Spotlight Oral Care

From self-care treats to smile-enhancing essentials, Spotlight Oral Care has the perfect presents guaranteed to make smiles happen this Christmas.

Created by dentists, clinically proven, cruelty-free and earth-kind, each of these festive gifts and surprises for Christmas 2021 has been specially curated to enhance oral health and pamper the ones you love. Because what’s better than giving the gift of a beautiful smile?

Spotlight Oral Care’s Black Friday sale went live on Friday, November 19th with up to 50% off everything on site.

Check out their Black Friday deals on products and gifts here.

humm is the ultimate buy now, pay later solution – and they offer a range of payment plans to suit you.

The payment plan facility allows you to budget better by paying off items below €500 interest fee in 5 fortnightly instalments, or 3 monthly payments slices.

And if you’re looking to make a bigger purchase with humm, you can pay off items between €500 – €999.99 over 6 – 12 months.

Purchases over €1000 can be paid in instalments over 24 – 60 months, and certain retailers will even allow you to spend up to €30,000, and repay the amount over 6 years.

Check out humm‘s full list of retail partners here.

Fancy using humm to budget better this Black Friday? Simply complete an application online here, which will be assessed by their team.

If you’re approved for finance with humm, you can start making purchases in their multiple retail partner stores straight away.

Please note to be eligible for humm, you must meet the following criteria:

Be at least 18 years of age

Provide proof of PPS number & address

Be an Irish citizen or permanent resident of Ireland

Earn a minimum taxable income of €1,000 per month

Have a current credit/debit card and a photo ID

Have a good credit history

Find out more about how humm works via their website here.