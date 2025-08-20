Popular Irish brand Fada evolves to launch first clothing collection – here’s how you can win one of the first pieces

Popular Irish brand Fada has evolved to launch it’s first-ever clothing collection, and we’re giving one lucky reader the chance to win one of the first pieces for you and friend.

Established in 2021, Fada aims to resonate with countless Irish individuals by offering distinctive pieces, providing a tangible link to the warmth of Ireland.

Born as an Irish jewellery brand, Fada has grown into a fuller expression of modern Irish style, so they’re dropping the “Jewellery” and keeping it simple by renaming the brand, Fada.

The new name reflects where the brand is headed, offering clothing, accessories, and design rooted in Irish culture without the clichés.

Fuelled by the desire to promote the Irish language, the brand has seamlessly incorporated Gaeilge into their jewellery since it launched in 2021, contributing to the preservation and propagation of our wonderful language.

To mark the next chapter, Fada is launching its first clothing collection: premium oversized hoodies and heavyweight knits, enzyme-washed for a lived-in feel, finished with subtle Irish details.

It’s a culture you can wear – understated, confident, and unmistakably Irish.

The clothing collection will officially launch on August 22nd, 2025.

