PICS: Well-known faces step out for Durex’s exclusive Mission Launch event

A host of well-known faces stepped out for Durex’s exclusive Mission Launch event in Dublin on Thursday night.

Hosted in Opium’s Botanical Garden, guests enjoyed a night of thrills (and a little bit of naughtiness!) with Durex themed games and a Mother DJ set.

Durex are on a mission to empower everybody in Ireland to be their true sexual selves by encouraging open, honest, and real conversations about sex and sexual pleasure.

The Durex mission is simple but powerful: “To unleash the freedom to be your true sexual self.”

Durex believe that everyone deserves to experience the full spectrum of pleasure that sex has to offer, without shame or judgement.

In Ireland, the topic of sex is often still considered taboo, and a staggering 41% of people in Ireland are too embarrassed to talk about their sexual likes with their partner.

This cultural attitude has resulted in 66% of people being unsatisfied with their current sex lives.

These are not just numbers, they represent real people who are searching for fulfilment in their sexual relationships – and that’s where Durex comes in.

With the tagline “Your Sex / Your Way”, Durex hope this launch event is the first step in fighting taboos and stigmas around sex, encouraging Irish people to explore and express their true sexual selves.

Some familiar faces have also come on board to help Durex on their mission as brand ambassadors – including Sex & Intimacy Specialist, Grace Alice O’Se; Fashion and Travel Presenter, Rob Kenny; TV Personality & Activist, Paddy Smyth; Master of Dublin Night-life, Marcus O’Laoire; and Entrepreneur of Fun-Loving Fashion, Gráinne Binns.

The brand ambassadors took part in a panel discussion at the event, which was chaired by Charl Malan, Head of Marketing at Durex Ireland.

